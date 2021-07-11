Jamie Lynn Spears Penning Memoir set for release in early 2022 – The Hollywood Reporter





Jamie Lynn Spears prepares to share her story. The editor of Spears confirmed on Friday that the 30-year-old actress is currently working on a still-untitled memoir, slated for release in January 2022. “Jamie Lynn’s book has been in development for the past 12 months and will allow the world to hear his inspiring story in his own words, for the first time,” said Worthy Publishing, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, in a statement. Earlier today, Worthy’s website said Jamie Lynn’s book would be titled I must admit: family, fame and understanding, a reference to his older sister Britney Spears’ 1998 hit song “… Baby One More Time”, People reports. The publisher then corrected the information, stating that the title had been “posted in error” on retail book websites. “We deeply regret that incorrect and incomplete information about his book has emerged in the public arena, especially at this sensitive time for Jamie Lynn and his family,” Worthy said in a statement. “We look forward to sharing precise and complete details about the project at the appropriate time and to celebrate the release of his memoir with Jamie Lynn and his fans next year.” News of Jamie Lynn’s upcoming memoir comes as Britney continues to struggle with her ongoing tutorship, which has given their father, Jamie Spears, control over the singer’s life and career for the past 13 years. The 39-year-old pop superstar made a rare court appearance in late June to explicitly express his desire to end “abusive” guardianship. In a moving Instagram Story video days after his big sister’s powerful testimony, Jamie Lynn addressed his much-criticized silence over Britney’s guardianship. The actress also recently begged people to stop sending death threats to her family. “Hello, I respect that everyone has the right to speak out, but can we please stop with death threats, especially death threats against children,” Jamie Lynn wrote in a short note on her Instagram story with her initials “JLS”. Jamie Lynn has two daughters, Maddie Briann Aldridge, 13, and Ivey Joan Watson, 3. This story first appeared on Billboard.com.

