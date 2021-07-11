Main Street Wooster’s second Saturday a big hit for families and dogs

WOOSTER Start with fresh farm produce and baked goods.

Add unique jewelry, melted wax and candles.

Top it off with wine tastings, music, and a dog treat for Fido.

It sounds like a recipe for fun finds and a good time. As if you needed more good reasons to visit downtown.

Second Saturday, The revamped Main Street Wooster Arts and Music Festival brought the city to life as people in Wayne County and beyond enjoyed the arts and culture.

“Starting in June and running every second Saturday through October, we’ll have performance groups, a craft market, chalk walks and more to bring you the best of Wooster and Wayne County,” a said Main Street WoosterJohnathanBenko-Scuggs project coordinator. . “We are also delighted that Lincoln Way Vineyards and Troutman Vineyards have offered wine tastings and insight into our unique vineyards and wineries in the Wayne County area.”

Summer pleasures:Wooster’s festivities are back

Aside from the Farmers Market, which was open from 8:00 am to noon, offering baked goods and fresh, local produce, the southeast quadrant of the square featured a craft market showcasing the unique finds of local artisans.

Wooster artisan: “Today is a perfect day”

“This is my first show in about two and a half years, and I’m pretty excited,” said Nancy Franck of NE Wear, who offers jewelry and accessories made from acrylic paint skins, flower petals, from found insect wings, bicycle spokes, guitar strings and horsetail hair. She works at home.

“Today is a perfect day, and I’m really excited to be here,” she said. “There’s a lot of traffic, and I’m very exposed, I talk to a lot of people and I give my cards away.”

Tracy Hamilton of Hamilton Woodcrafting was another salesperson who works from her home in Wooster and enjoys sharing her work there.

“It’s great here. It’s lively and a fun atmosphere with entertainment,” Hamilton said. “I haven’t been able to do this in the last year, so I really appreciate the opportunity to showcase my work.”

Wooster’s Olivia Fencsik had a booth displaying her wax melts and candles, made with soy wax from Ohio. They are scented with oils free of toxins or dyes.

“I started doing this during the pandemic, and despite all of that it has been really good,” she said. “I got a candle making gift box and started making some for my friends and things kind of took off from there.”

Big Woof: The frosted pumpkin treat is for dogs

Not all of the items were intended for humans. Michelle Miller from Wooster is the owner of Big Woof, which offers dog treats. She explained how her business started.

“When queuing up at Dairy Queen last summer, it looked like every other car had a dog in it,” she said. “I thought they must have ice cream suitable for dogs. All that sugar and dairy, it’s not good for humans, and it’s really not good for dogs.”

As a dog lover and owner, she started playing with dog friendly ingredients to figure out what types of foods are good for dogs’ digestion. She offered a mixture of pumpkin, coconut milk and peanut butter.

“I roasted over 100 pumpkins last year,” Miller said. “It’s all made with local pumpkins. I mash it, freeze it and put it in a doggie mug or cone. I top it off with bacon chips and a treat to make it as mouthwatering as possible. I ‘have organized a lot of small events, like the Wayne County Humane Society fundraiser, as well as appearances at various restaurants, like Gervasi Vineyards in Canton. “

Miller is a supporter of small business, having served as a lobbyist in Washington, DC

Main Street Wooster executive director Shannon Waller pointed out that many small businesses have started up during the pandemic and have helped people move forward.

“There have been a lot of new businesses opened during the pandemic, which was a delightful surprise,” Waller said.

Family fun in downtown Wooster

Waller said people have a lot of pent up energy that they are ready to release and that she is happy to provide a place for them to have fun.

“This is the first summer we’ve done on the second Saturday with the additional attractions,” Waller said. “We were fortunate to get a grant from the Wayne County Community Foundation and we had sponsors, so we were able to provide some really fun entertainment.

“A lot of communities have the first Fridays and things like that, and we wanted to give the locals a reason to come to Wooster,” she continued. “We wanted to take advantage of our farmers market and give the people who come to this event regularly a reason to stay downtown all day. “

The Foltz family of Creston enjoyed the atmosphere, especially all the dogs.

“It’s really good here,” said Gary Foltz. “They’ve really done a lot to get people here. They’ve even spread across the street.”

In one of the most recent additions to downtown Wooster, the Grigio Wine & Cocktail Bar, a cartoonist was on hand to draw a free drawing of customers and their puppies. The first PAWS Crawl to benefit the Wayne County Dog Shelter also took place on Saturday afternoon.

Main Street Wooster partnered with the Ohio Light Opera to bring the musical magic of OLO to the pavilion in the plaza, and local ballet performers from the Wayne Center for the Arts performed solo performances.