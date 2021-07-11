Actor Terrence Howard gets high marks at Judson University





Terrence Howard has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, having appeared in 52 films and 25 television shows. But the acclaimed actor told an audience at Judson University on Friday that he would rather be known for reaching the real stars, thanks to his new drone technology that could improve border security, reduce pollution in the upper atmosphere. and even connect with aliens.

“We plan to take him to the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter,” the 52-year-old Chicago native told the university’s tenth annual World Leaders Forum in Elgin. Judson’s alumnus Mark Vargas, a business and political consultant who hosts a local Conservative talk show on WIND-AM 560, interviewed Howard on stage at Herrick’s Chapel in Judson in front of about 200 students, faculty and members of the community.

Vargas kicked off the conversation by asking Howard what it was like to be among the 2,690 artists whose names are etched on terrazzo and five-pointed brass stars, along the 15-block Walk of Fame on Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street in Los Angeles. “It humbled me that people who might not even know who I am one day walk up to my name and wonder who this person is that my mom and dad made,” said Howard, who played for six years the role of hip-hop mogul Lucious Lyon in the popular television series “Empire”.

He grew up in Cleveland and studied electrical, chemical and civil engineering at the prestigious Pratt Institute in Brooklyn. “I was going back and forth between these majors, trying to figure out how things worked,” Howard recalls. “I couldn’t find the answer so I left school and became an actor.”

One of his first big movie roles was in 1995’s “Dead Presidents”, as the memorable character Cowboy, an anti-war friend of a returning Vietnam veteran. Howard, who has since been nominated for 56 acting awards and won 34, said he discovered a truth about his craft when “Dead Presidents” cast member Laurence Fishburne told him that he had known someone like Cowboy. “It touched me to know that I could affect someone’s emotions in this way and that it was liberating,” said Howard, who was later nominated for a Golden Globe and an Oscar for his fascinating role as pimp turned rapper in “Hustle and Couler.” But the father-of-five, whose wife Mira also attended the event, said his acting career would only be a “footnote” if his new drone technology took off, with the help from his partner Vargas and former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, who will head an advisory board on the project and was in the Judson audience. “I know a lot of people in the Defense Department who are fascinated by this,” said Vargas, who served in the administrations of Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, working to rebuild the economy of Iraq-ravaged. the war. The newly invented drone, called “Lynchpin”, was then launched during a demonstration on the scenic grounds of the campus by Kevin Plaizier, a junior from Utah State University. Plaizer, who won an international competition to develop the drone using Howard’s designs, showed its ability to not only hover but also turn around, similar to the spacecraft from the classic 1977 film “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”. Howard has many pending commercial, scientific and computer patents, and he envisions his unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) as being used to reduce pollution, improve agricultural crops, and possibly even determine the source of life. “If I am successful, my obituary will never be necessary,” he said metaphysically. Proceeds from Friday’s event will fund entrepreneurship, diversity programs and RISE scholarships for students with developmental challenges at Judson. Previous speakers at the school’s World Leaders Forum were former President George W. Bush; former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice; former leader of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev; former British Prime Minister Tony Blair; and former Mexican President Felipe Caldern. The other speakers were Her Majesty Queen Noor of Jordan; Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks and host of “Shark Tank”; author, lawyer and diplomat Caroline Kennedy; and jointly, former US House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former Vermont Governor Howard Dean. Located in the northwest suburb of Elgin since 1963, Judson University offers Christian, liberal arts, and science education through its Bachelor of Arts degree for over 60 major, minor, graduate and online programs, as well as certifications and accelerated diplomas for adults. For more information visit www.JudsonU.edu. Some students interviewed at the World Leaders Forum believed that Howard’s lofty goals for bettering the world were not just far-fetched aspirations. “It was mind-blowing,” said PJ NKalang’ango, a Tanzanian junior specializing in architecture. “He’s a genius and not just as an actor.” Abigail Belsan, a sophomore from the southwest suburb of Lemont and also a major in architecture, agreed, calling Howard “one of the most unique people I have ever seen.” When asked if the actor’s search for the meaning of life might differ from the teachings of the Christian college, Belsan replied, “People may have a different interpretation of the gospel.”

