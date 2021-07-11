Here’s why fans think a Hollywood legend can’t stand Tom Hanks

Unfortunately, it is common knowledge that many celebrities have huge egos that make them very painful to deal with. However, there are a few stars who are widely considered to be total loves, including Keanu Reeves, Natalie Portman, Hugh Jackman, Oprah Winfrey, and Ryan Gosling.

Of course, there are so many Tom Hanks love stories that it would be nearly impossible to make a list of the most beautiful celebrities and leave it out. For this reason, many people assume that everyone in the Hollywood ecosystem loves Hanks the same way moviegoers around the world do.

Of course, Tom Hanks is a human being like all of us. As a result, it shouldn’t be shocking that there are other stars that Hanks doesn’t get along with for some reason. Despite this, many people were completely surprised when a music video made it seem like a Hollywood legend had a big problem with Hanks.

Tom’s Friends

Since the vast majority of people know that they will never become famous movie stars, celebrities are often judged by how they treat their fans. In this regard, Hanks passes brilliantly, as most of the stories of actors’ interactions with fans are heartwarming. However, how celebs feel about them speaks volumes as well, as celebrities spend most of their time with other famous people.

Luckily for Tom Hanks, there is a very long list of major celebrities that the beloved actor can call his friends. For example, it is well known that Hanks is good friends with people like Steven Spielberg, Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell, Sally Field, Bruce Springsteen, Oprah Winfrey, and Julia Roberts.

A compromising video

Most of the time when celebrities attend sporting events, cameras don’t take long to find them. Unfortunately for the stars in question, they often have no idea that their image is broadcast to a global audience. Since they don’t know the world is watching them, some stars were caught with funny expressions on their faces and made fun of them.

During a 2015 Rangers game at Madison Square Garden, the camera focused on Tom Hanks and his son Chet as they chatted and laughed. At first it seemed like Hanks had been lucky because there is nothing embarrassing about having fun with your child.

After initially focusing on Tom Hanks, the camera then shifted to reveal that Sarah Jessica Parker was sitting in the row behind Hanks. It turns out that Parker was captured looking at Hanks and apparently overhearing Tom’s conversation with his son. Obviously put off by everything she heard, a look of disgust soon filled Parkers face. Based on these images, a series of articles claiming that Parker does not support Hanks have been published, with some even claiming that she hated the megastar.

Add context

When the short clip of Sarah Jessica Parker making a face at Tom Hanks was posted on the internet, it surprised everyone and people had a lot of fun. After all, the look of disgust on Parkers face was so overdone that it was hard to overstate how funny it was to see him pointed at Hanks. However, anyone who has concluded that Parker hates Hanks based on this clip should consider it in context.

Since Sarah Jessica Parker and Tom Hanks are both Hollywood legends, cameras tend to focus on them whenever they’re in public. As a result, there are photos of Hanks and Parker interacting with each other in that same 2015 Rangers game and they paint a very different picture of things. For example, a photo from that night shows Hanks turning to speak to Parker and his son James Broderick. At this point, Parker looks delighted with Hanks. Of course, some people might claim that Parker was pretending when she spoke with Hanks and that her true feelings came out when Tom wasn’t looking.

In addition to photos that make Sarah Jessica Parker and Tom Hanks get along well, there’s another reason to believe there is no bad blood between them. Parker and Hanks were at the 2015 hockey game to support different teams since Hanks is a Rangers fan and Parker loves the Kings. Assuming that Hanks and his son Chet were singing the praises of the Rangers and making fun of the Kings, it makes perfect sense that Parker would react. In fact, any sports fan who has interacted with people who support a rival team should be able to understand the way Parker looked at Hanks in the infamous viral video.

