Hilaria Baldwin called her culture fluid and Twitter has ideas

The subject of one of the great internet uproars of 2020 is defending itself again. Hilaria Baldwin returned to the subject of her cultural background in a July 8 Instagram post, and this time she discussed her culture and how it flows. Unsurprisingly, his comments caught the attention of people who have been following his Spanish accent controversy closely, and many quickly began to weigh in on Twitter.

In his July 8 caption, Baldwin, born Hillary Hayward-Thomas in Boston and spent time in Spain growing up, wrote about being multi-player and how hard it can be to belong. You’re constantly going back and forth, trying to be more this or more that, she wrote in part. You feel like you have to explain why you are the way you are, trying to fit into a world of labels when there might not be one that defines you perfectly.

The mother of six wrote that we can all organize our individual expressions of our cultures, languages, who we love, what we believe in, how we dress, present ourselves. She then called out to people who try to devalue others with different experiences, adding: We need to normalize the fact that we are all unique – our culture, our languages, our sexual orientations, our religions, our political beliefs are ALLOWED TO BE FLUID.

Baldwin came under fire in December 2020 after a Twitter user accused the yoga instructor and influencer of a decade of scam where she impersonates a Spanish person. Internet sleuths got to work and quickly unearthed several instances of Baldwin being described as born in Mallorca, Spain, as well as apparently faking his accent and otherwise appearing to present herself as having a Spanish heritage, despite the fact that she does not. For example, during an appearance in April 2020 on the #Momtruths with the Cat & Nat podcast, the hosts asked her where she moved from in New York, and she answered instead, From My Family lives in Spain. (She moved to New York City at the age of 19, around 2003, when her retired parents in Spain in 2011, per page six.)

The yoga instructor defended himself against The New York Times in December, saying she was taking the opportunity to clarify for people who were confused. She told the outlet that she spent 10 years sharing a story: that she was born in the United States but frequently travels to Spain with her family. In February, she posted more on the subject on Instagram after listening [and] reflective. At this point, she apologized for not being clearer and reiterated her true sense of belonging to both cultures.

Now, on Twitter, a lot of people are still not convinced by Baldwin’s logic. Several made it clear that they had not forgotten the times she tried to impersonate a Spanish woman, such as the time Baldwin couldn’t remember the English word for cucumber. Others have looked at her reasoning, saying spending time in Spain doesn’t make her multicultural.

Meanwhile, some seemed to find the whole situation ridiculous and didn’t care hungrily.

And still others were fed up with the whole saga.

Of course, Baldwin also received a lot of support. In her Instagram comments, one user wrote: How does I relate to what you say! Well said! Another added, Exactly that with applause and fiery emojis. Many more have shown their love with heart emojis.

Opinions on the Hilaria Baldwin controversy may vary, but there’s no denying that it’s still extremely fascinating to many.