Celebrate 50 years of hot air ballooning in Indianola

the National balloon classicwill be a blast from the past this year.

If we can have vintage car shows, then how about a vintage balloon show, right? said Staci Scheurenbrand, executive director of the annual balloon festival.

This year’s event will commemorate 50 years of hot air ballooning in Indianola with a vintage balloon inflation to kick off the event on July 30 at Memorial Balloon Field, located at 15335 Jewell St. in Indianola. The Classic runs through August 7 with daily flight competitions and other entertainment.

Ballooning competition began in Indianola in 1970. With last year’s event being canceled due to the pandemic, this year’s classic, titled “Above and Beyond,” celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Buy your tickets for the National Balloon Classic in advance

Despite its long history, Scheurenbrand does not hesitate to urge pilots, guests, volunteers and spectators to read the Know Before You Go section on NationalBalloonClassic.comto catch up with all the changes this year.

The biggest change that affects almost everyone, Scheurenbrand said, is that tickets are no longer available on the site. Tickets for evening events and entertainment must be purchased in advance and printed.

We have become completely cashless this year, she said. If someone shows up on the grounds (Memorial Balloon) without a ticket, direct them to the Indianola Hy-Vee, where they can purchase a printed ticket.

Tickets must be purchased in advance online at NationalBalloonClassic.com or the Indianola Hy-Vee.

Tickets also cannot be scanned from a mobile phone or any other electronic device.

More in Indianola this month:Indianola city officials sign deal to bring electric scooters to town next month

Although Scheurenbrand confirmed that the pandemic initially pushed the classic towards a cashless process, she said most big events were moving in that direction and it was time to embrace the new format.

The biggest advantage of a cashless process, she said, is that it allows us to get people quickly and into the parking lot quickly.

People enter the balloon field directly off of Route 92, which helps us move alongside traffic and not block the road.

Tickets are $ 10 for ages 6 and over. Children 5 and under are free. Tickets cover entertainment, services and parking. Food vendor options are available for an additional fee.

It’s like a little state fair every night, Scheurenbrand said.

More in Indianola this week:The world’s best disc golf athletes will flock to Indianola this week; here is what you need to know

More new in-store events for the 2021 event

The first-ever vintage balloon inflation, scheduled for 7 p.m. on July 30 at Memorial Balloon Field, will take place after the 6:30 p.m. hot air balloon ride and will feature balloons from the 70s and 80s.

The event will have a balloon that is an exact replica of the first modern hot air balloon, built by Raven Industries under a US government military contract. This original balloon was built in 1960, although the replica is quite recent. One of the oldest balloons, from 1969, is still in flight condition.

Gary Ruble, who lives in Indianola, is the volunteer coordinator of the vintage ballooning event and expects it to be very popular.

Many balloons are no longer airworthy, which means they cannot pass an annual FAA inspection, Ruble said. But they can still swell and be a pretty awesome sight. Some of the balloons are very historic and date from the early 1970s; many people here in Indianola will recognize some of them.

Ruble said the specialized balloon shapes expected that night are a gum balloon, a Mr. Peanut balloon and a Schlitz Beer balloon.

Another nod to the city’s historic 50th year of balloon competitions is the 1970s reunion dinner scheduled for 6 p.m. on July 31 at Simpson College.

There will be a lot of former drivers, Ruble said, but noting that the public is welcome as well. Those who want to attend without the dinner option can do so with a $ 5 donation.

A program on the arrival of the hot air balloon in Indianola is also scheduled that evening.

After:Cedar Rapids contestant dethrones week-long winner on “Jeopardy!”, Comes home with $ 25,000

More of the same, however, too

Everything does not change with this year National balloon classic, however: morning and evening ball competitions, weather permitting, are scheduled daily.

The gates to Memorial Balloon Field will open at 6 a.m. each morning. Morning entry and parking are available for a voluntary donation. No additional service or entertainment is available in the morning.

At 6:30 a.m., the balloons took off from the field and from locations around Warren County for the competition. Spectators on the pitch will see balloon crews dropping competition bags onto targets laid out on the grass.

The doors reopen at 4 p.m. every night. The balloons take off from the field and elsewhere in the county. Spectators with tickets will be able to see the balloons up close and competitors will throw their targets at the targets on the field.

More last week:Indianola and Norwalk face off in doubles

Live music is also scheduled every night, along with special events and food vendors.

Volunteers are critical to the success of the event, said Scheurenbrand, and she and her team still need help with the reception and crews for the balloons. Volunteers can register on NationalBalloonClassic.com no later than July 16.

Returning this year will be a nocturnal glow, slated for twilight on Wednesday August 4th. For anyone who hasn’t seen a hot air balloon night glow, Sheurenbrand said, this should be on everyone’s list.

After the balloons fly for the competition, the pilots land on the field and stay. Then, at dusk, they re-inflate the balloon envelopes while keeping the pods on the ground.

The envelopes glow from the fire of the burner, Sheurenbrand said. They look like gigantic light bulbs twinkling in the night. It’s just wonderful.

Although Scheurenbrand said that many residents in the area enjoy sitting in their backyard and watching the balloons above their heads, there is nothing like being out on the pitch and seeing them up close.

It makes you lose your breath.

National Balloon Classic 2021 Calendar

All events take place at Indianola Memorial Balloon Field, located at 15335 Jewell St., unless otherwise specified. Find more information on NationalBalloonClassic.com

Friday July 30

6.30 p.m .: Balloon flight contest

7 p.m .: Vintage balloon inflation

On the scene: Jake Simon (country music)

Saturday July 31

6 p.m. at Simpson College: 1970s reunion dinner

6.30 p.m .: Mass balloon ascent

On the scene: Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (50’s and 60’s rock n roll)

Dark: Fireworks

Sunday August 1st

6.30 p.m .: Balloon flight contest

On the scene: Damon Dotson (Rock / Beach Rock / Acoustic Rock)

Dusk: The glow of the night

Monday August 2

6.30 p.m .: Balloon flight contest

7 p.m .: Shape inflation (special shape balloon envelopes are inflated)

On the scene: Jim Stockberger (old school country and classic rock)

Tuesday, August. 3

6.30 p.m .: Open the skies (mass ascent of the terrain for the balloon flight competition)

On the scene: Little Mojo (Pop / rock)

Wednesday August 4

6.30 p.m .: Balloon flight contest

On the scene: Not Quite Brothers (classic rock vinyl from the 60s and 70s)

Dusk: The glow of the night

Thursday August 5

6.30 p.m .: Balloon flight contest

On the scene: TrainWreck (modern country music)

Dark: Fireworks

Friday August 6

6.30 p.m .: Balloon flight contest

On the scene: Final mix (hits from today and yesterday’s favorites, R&B, classic hits, dance music)

Saturday August 7

6.30 p.m .: Balloon flight contest

On the scene: Jason Brown (Country)

Dark: Fireworks

Teresa Kay Albertson is a reporter for the Des Moines Register and the Indianola Record Herald. Contact her at [email protected] or 515-419-6098.