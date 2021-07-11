Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra attends the Wimbledon final with Kate Middleton, Prince William. See the pictures | Bollywood
- Actress Priyanka Chopra attended the Wimbledon 2021 final on Saturday. The audience also included the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton and Prince William.
UPDATED JUL 10, 2021 20:29 IST
Actress Priyanka Chopra was among the many celebrities who attended the Wimbledon women’s singles final between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova. Also in the spectator gallery were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton and Prince William.
While Kate and William were in the front row, behind them sat tennis legends Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King. Also in attendance were Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Dame Maggie Smith.
Priyanka was seen in a white floral dress with a high neck and long sleeves. She wore her hair in a high bun and carried a tan bag. Kate styled her hair with her usual Chelsea curls and wore a bright green dress. Prince William was seen in a blue shirt and a blue suit.
It wasn’t the first time that Priyanka had been in the same place as Kate and William. In 2018, Priyanka attended the wedding of Prince William’s younger brother Prince Harry to Meghan Markle in London.
Priyanka has been stationed in London since last year. She first shot for her romantic film Text For You with Outlander’s Sam Heughan. She also promoted her movie The White Tiger and her autobiography Unfinished from there. She then started working on her first web series, Citadel, produced by Russo Brothers of Avengers: Infinity War and renowned Avengers: Endgame.
In Citadel, Priyanka will be seen with Richard Madden from Game of Thrones. The series will be a mothership in a universe of multiple series, all shot in different countries. Raj and DK from The Family Man direct the Indian series.
Apart from that, Priyanka will also be seen in Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves. She also has a dance reality TV show with her husband Nick Jonas, another project with Mindy Kaling and a film about Maa Anand Sheela of the Rajneeshi movement.
