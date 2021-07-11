WEHOville Exclusive: Up Close with New City of West Hollywood Director David Wilson

Hi David. It is a privilege and an honor to welcome you as the new Director of the City of West Hollywood. Can I start with a question about you where were you born and where did you grow up?

I was born and raised in Los Angeles less than 10 miles from West Hollywood in the Adams-Normandy neighborhood. I moved to Northern California for college at UC Berkeley. From there, I spent a few years playing professional football with the Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, and in Europe with the Scottish Claymores. But I’ve always loved Southern California and eventually got homesick, so I went back to my neighborhood school, USC, where I got a degree in urban planning.

Where do you currently live and is there a significant other? Do you have children or pets?

I am married and have two children, no pets. My marriage, like many things in my life, is very much linked to the city of West Hollywood. I interviewed for a job with the City on a Friday in 1999, got married that Sunday, and got a call with a job offer the following week on my honeymoon. To this day, I remember how long I have been married depending on how long I have worked for the City. I have lived in Altadena, an unincorporated part of LA County, almost as long as I have worked for the city. I have enjoyed the short 23 mile drive to service the city of West Hollywood for over two decades.

And what brought you to work at the City of West Hollywood?

I have always been drawn to the public service. After my career as a professional footballer, I wanted to work in the world of nonprofit economic development, creating jobs and building affordable housing for low income communities. I did this for a short time, but unfortunately we spent more time looking for funding than delivering the services I wanted to provide. To gain some experience in local government, I applied for an internship at the City of West Hollywood. I spent my early years working in the Eastside redevelopment project area on projects like La Brea Gateway and overseeing residential and commercial rehabilitation projects. Having the funding to do these types of projects and really make a difference to the community is part of what makes me so proud to work for the city of West Hollywood.

How many employees work at the town hall under your direction?

The City has 239 regular employee positions, not counting the nine new positions that were approved when the budget was adopted in June. These new positions relate to the operations of the West Hollywood Park Aquatic and Recreation Center which is expected to be completed in the fall. During the closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic, we filled 25 unfilled vacancies. As City facilities begin to reopen to in-person services from virtual services, we will be assessing and filling some of these positions.

David Wilson played the defensive back of the Minnesota Vikings as well as the New England Patriots in the early 90s

So let’s move on to the West Hollywood business. When will Town Hall be open to the public and other plans to reopen? Will there be an official announcement before the next city council meeting on July 19?

Although the Town Hall building has been closed to the public for the past 15 months, the Town and its programs and services have not been disrupted and the Town’s activities remain fully operational, Town staff working remotely 24 hours a day to support residents, businesses and visitors during the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Public meetings have taken place with virtual meeting technologies and I am proud of the work we have done to switch to a virtually connected environment to protect community members and City staff. Based on revised Los Angeles County Department of Public Health orders and Cal OSHA guidelines, we plan to open City Hall to the public, by appointment only, on July 26. However, with the Delta variant and the growing number of COVID-19 cases in LA County, these county health department orders may change, further delaying the opening of city hall. This is why it is so important that people get vaccinated; there is now an adequate supply of vaccines and all people 12 years of age and older are eligible. Our number one priority is the health and safety of employees and the West Hollywood community.

There have always been questions in the minds of residents about the financial strength of the City and how much we have in reserve. How much does the City have in reserves that are not held against future obligations?

Based on our most recent audited financial statements, for the period ending June 30, 2020, we had approximately $ 65 million in emergency reserves, working reserves and unallocated reserves. These are the reserve funds that we would use during times of economic decline, such as the past 15 months. We project a budget deficit of $ 19 million for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, but we will not know the actual deficit for the past year until the end of our audit at the end of the calendar year.

I understand from the last budget meeting that the total gross revenue in 2019 for the City was approximately $ 113 million, and is projected for 2022 at $ 104 million. Do you foresee cuts in social services?

One of City’s core values ​​is support and respect for people. Our community needs us most during times of crisis and our city’s social service programs provide basic necessities such as food and shelter; health and mental health services; and homeless services. These services are provided through contracts with local nonprofits, as well as internal programs. Although the City anticipates a significant shortfall by the end of the fiscal year, we have relied on the reserves to provide $ 3 million in funding for social service contracts for the rent assistance increase. , transportation services and food delivery programs. This is in addition to the $ 5 million we normally budget for social service contracts. In this time of financial uncertainty, we have increased our funding for social services. We will continue to evaluate our social service programs, like all other City programs, to ensure we are providing the services most needed. Based on our recent and past history, there is no reason anyone would expect the City of West Hollywood to cut funding for social services.

The hotel ordinance is the focus of the next city council meeting. What was the total TOT tax collected by the city in 2019 and 2020, and what is our projection for 2021? You recommended an economic impact study before voting on this point. What is an economic impact study, how long does it take and how much does it cost?

The transitional occupancy tax is an important source of revenue for the City. We received approximately $ 27 million in TOT in 2019 and $ 29 million in 2020. Pandemic restrictions on travel and business activities have had a significant impact on hotels and our TOT revenue. We expect the TOT to drop to around $ 7 million in 2021 before starting the road to recovery with a projection of $ 18 million in 2022.

I have heard and read comments regarding my recommendation to conduct an economic impact study related to the proposed Hotel Workers Ordinance, and I appreciate the opportunity to correct the matter. At the June 7 city council meeting, I recommended that city council consider holding a special study session to devote more time and focus on discussing this proposed ordinance. I did not recommend doing an economic impact study. Economic impact studies vary widely in terms of cost and time depending on the topic and scope of the study.

OK, you have a big job to do to bring the city of West Hollywood back to growth and reopening. What would be some of the lessons you learned from former CEO Paul Arevalo?

Paul is a visionary who always plans ahead. While my initial priority will be to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and to reopen City facilities to in-person services, my long-term priority will be moving forward with the vision process for the next 30 years of the city. 2050 will be here before we know it and it is important that we plan now for the future. I want to take this opportunity to recognize Paul’s role in the city’s past, present and future success. Paul’s impact on local government and the West Hollywood community goes far beyond words can express. His ideas, insights and advice have inspired many of us. I am inspired by his legacy as a City Manager and look forward to my new role working collaboratively with City Council, City staff and the diverse communities of West Hollywood to manage the incredible work done by our many local leaders. .

Do you have any final thoughts for residents and business owners of West Hollywood?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on our community, but West Hollywood is still an amazing place to live, work and play. As we see an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant, there is a lot of room for optimism. The demand to visit West Hollywood hotels, restaurants, retail stores and nightlife is greater than ever. But to make it sustainable, we have to move forward in a safe way. Take care of each other and take care of West Hollywood.

David, thanks again for your time. We wish you all the best in health and success. Thank you for your leadership.