Entertainment
Rob Schneider plays Would You Rather and talks about the next show in Beaver Creek
You might know him as Deuce Bigalow, or the screaming guy, you can do it! But Rob Schneider has had a long and diverse career to make us laugh. The comedian, actor and former SNL cast member co-starred and made dozens of hilarious cameos, in classic comedies that still have a place in our funny bones, before finally moving on to lead roles that solidified his presence. as one of the first comedians of our time.
The Vail Daily had the chance to catch up with Schneider ahead of his show at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek this Thursday, July 15, and we got him ready for some quick laughs. In classic Schneider fashion, it didn’t disappoint.
Q: What is going on in your world today? Outside of the tour, are there any upcoming projects that our readers should know about?
A: I just finished my little movie with my daughter, Miranda Scarlett, Daddy Daughter Trip. I’ve always wanted to make a soft, French-style film. I think maybe I did! I also just finished a movie with the great Kevin James, Home Team, for Netflix.
Q: How did you deal with everything that happened last year with the pandemic?
A: It got tough as soon as I ran out of edibles.
Q: Did you choose new hobbies, work on new projects, etc. ?
A: I learned that I am a bad teacher for 7 year olds. But I’m ok with 3 year olds because there isn’t much to do other than eat and draw and use Play-Doh. Glad I was able to release my Netflix Comedy Special, Asian Momma, Mexican Kids and complete Daddy Daughter Trip.
Q: More importantly, how excited are you to return to live-action comedy?
A: I find people get more pure truth from comedians these days than from what’s called news these days. Joe Rogan, Dave Chapelle, Bill Burr, and sometimes even Bill Maher will throw in some truths! (I think that means he’s excited.)
Q: Do you have a favorite memory from Colorado, maybe one here in Vail / Beaver Creek?
A: Honestly, I’ve never been to a place in Colorado where I haven’t had the most amazing time and met the most interesting people; Vail, Beaver Creek (Vail on a budget), Denver! Seriously, Colorado has the best audiences and the truest freedom-loving libertarians in America. They are open to new ideas and reward artists who take risks with their material.
Q: How do you mentally prepare yourself for a comedy shoot? Do you have any weird rituals?
A: Before each show I meditate and do yoga and visualize my pre-show meal consisting of carrots and squirrel meat and destroying my enemies. I carry 19th century Native American charms and necklaces with me. They seem to have elements of spiritual protection. Even if they don’t, the art is beautiful.
Q: What fellow comedians have inspired you throughout your career?
A: I say this in all honesty: There have always been great comedians, but there have never been so many great comedians who are all at their best as they are now: Burr, Chappelle, Chris Rock, Daniel Tosh, Sarah Silverman, Adam Sandler, Norm Macdonald, Andrew Doyle, Louis CK, Annie Lederman and my favorite, Irishman Dylan Moran!
Q: You have a career decorated with making people laugh and a Twitter account loaded with politics. What kinds of topics will you cover on this show?
A: I want to entertain people. It is always a mistake to assume that people are with your particular political point of view. I’m a 1970s liberal at a time when it automatically portrays you as an arched conservative.
People are there for a laugh. I have no desire to indoctrinate people with comedy, but I intend to make them all come to their senses voluntarily and agree with me on all my fancy flights with worthy devotion. ‘a cult ! I hope I will willingly subvert them to an agreed place of nonsense!
That said, I believe people come to see comics these days in the hope that someone makes sense of the world for them. that I can do!
Q: Let’s play would you rather: make Deuce a trilogy or come back to SNL as a cast member?
A: I miss having a group of people who need to put on a show by Saturday and just go with whatever show we put on!
Q: On a scale of one to fourteen (that’s a problem here), how brutal was the response to this quiz?
A: As a paid professional liar, I cannot admit such nonsense.
There are still places available for the Schneiders standing performance this Thursday night at Beaver Creek. For tickets and information, call the box office at 970.845.8497 or visit vilarpac.org.
