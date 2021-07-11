Entertainment
Marsha Blackburn: I reached out to Taylor Swift to meet and discuss our differences
DALLASSen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Has contacted singer Taylor Swift on several occasions since 2018 to meet and discuss their differences, but they haven’t reunited, she said on Saturday, as she followed suit recent remarks that Swift is one of the “first victims” of a socialist regime.
Speaking to Fox News at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Blackburn reiterated his precedent-setting statements interview with Breitbart News, in which she said Swift would be the first to be canceled if “Marxism” was implemented across the country. She called on celebrities, businesses and left-wing figures to divert their attention from the cancellation of other Americans and to the behavior and mistreatment of people by the Chinese Communist Party.
When asked if her specific reference to Swift was due to the singer’s criticism of her during the 2018 campaign, Blackburn clarified that this was not the case and that the subject was brought up in the interview. because she was discussing the responses of celebrities and corporations to the CCP’s actions.
SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN: CHINA IS PART OF THE NEW AXIS OF EVIL
“I think she’s incredibly talented. We’re lucky Nashville is the center of her creative world,” Blackburn said of Swift. “What we talked about is that it is artists like Taylor Swift who would be the first victims of a socialist and Marxist regime because they do not allow free speech or freedom of expression. They repress it. They tell you what you are going to sing and what you are going to say. How you are going to act. They are in charge. “
Asked about her efforts to meet Swift, she told Fox that she “will work with anyone who wants to make the lives of Tennessians better.” Swift stepped out of political backstage in 2018 to sharply criticize Blackburn and support his Democratic opponent Phil Bredesen, sparking a media frenzy, especially from liberals who had strangely long been suspected her to be a secret supporter of Donald Trump.
Blackburn went on to criticize the Tories’ media coverage of celebrities and blamed pressure from the left as being the cause of celebrities and corporations to push policies beyond what people actually believe.
“Well what [the media] will shame the conservatives and they praise [celebrities] to be awake, ”Blackburn said. “And you see it in companies that have felt the pressure from those on the left, who are pushing for policies that they believe take these companies further in diversity, fairness, inclusion, and everything else. all of a sudden people go hey wait a minute that’s not what i think. ‘”
NIKE IS A BRAND OF AND FOR CHINA, SAYS CEO DURING PROFITS CALL
“I mean Nike is a great example. [They] have made a declaration that they are from China and for China Do they say they are for this communist regime which is committing genocide? Or who takes intellectual property rights? So you can’t have it both ways, “she added, before suggesting that celebrities, businesses and the media should instead criticize the Chinese Communist Party for its theft of intellectual property, its treatment of the people. Uyghur and her handling of the coronavirus.
Blackburn also told Fox News that she would always be open to working with celebrities, including Swift, to protect their intellectual property rights from future threats.
“I welcome any new opportunity to work with creative communities in Tennessee and across the country to protect intellectual property and ensure appropriate compensation for their creations,” she said.
