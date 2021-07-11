Local entertainment memories | The everyday world





Shakespeare will be performed in three areas of Harbor Aberdeen Shakespearean Theater will showcase Shakespearean artifacts in three areas of the port this month. Elma resident Jeff Ryser will perform a Hamlet monologue. There may even be work to procure items from the Merry Wives of Windsor. Labor supply is a theater period used to prepare new shows for the stage. The actors learn the play aloud and the spectators provide solutions to any changes that may be made in the acting, directing or writing. There may even be alternatives for viewer members to come back and perform roles on stage. All efficiencies are at 2pm: currently at Sam Benn Park in Aberdeen, Saturday July 17 at the Central Park Playground and Saturday July 24 at Westport near the docks. The everyday world Driftwood to host auditions for See How They Run Driftwood Gamers will be hosting auditions for the upcoming production of See How They Run, a three-act comedy for all ages. Auditions will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday July 26 and 27 at the Driftwood Playhouse, 120 East Third St. in Aberdeen. Director Kathe Rowe and framed director McKenna Hanson are looking for six men between the ages of 20 and 60 and three girls in their late 20s to 60s. Rehearsals will begin in July and last until the show opens in September. For more information contact [email protected] Source link PUBLICITY PUBLICITY PUBLICITY

