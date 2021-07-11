Meet the famous voice actors of New Characters

Genshin Impact Version 2.0: Discover the famous voice actors of New Characters. Genshin Impact version 2.0 update introduced many characters with a whole new region known as Inazuma. Players will meet different characters while continuing to explore the new city. The most recent livestream of the games revealed a lot of information about these new characters and Inazuma.

One of the main characteristics of Genshin Impact’s characters is their voice. During the livestream, miHoYo officially announced the voices of Japanese actors who will be featured in version 2.0 of Genshin Impact.

Check out all of the voice actors and their respective characters from the latest update

Yoimiya:

Kana ueda will be the voice behind Yoimiya. She is well known for her works in the adaptation of the Fate series as Rin Tohsaka and also as Ereshkigal and Ishtar.

Yoimiya’s voice actor JP has been confirmed as Ueda Kana You may know her for her role as Rin in Fate / Stay Night Here are some of his other famous roles! Image by @deviltakoyaki # # #Genshin_Impact #genshinimpact #Inazuma #genshin pic.twitter.com/5qyMC41Epq Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) July 9, 2021

Yae Miko:

Yae Mike will be voiced by the voice actress Ayane sakura. She is very famous for her works in the animated adaptation of My Hero Academia from The Quintessentielal Quituplets. She also worked with miHoYo in Honkai Impact 3rd as the voice of Yae Sakura.

Sayu:

miHoYo revealed that Sayu will be voiced by Aya suzaki. Some of his best known works are in Knights of Sidonia like Shizuka Hoshijiro.

Sayu’s Japanese actor has been confirmed as Aya Suzaki She is best known for voicing Mako in Kill la Kill

Here are some of his other famous roles! Image by @deviltakoyaki# # #Genshin_Impact #genshinimpact #Inazuma #genshin pic.twitter.com/nlJ474DTFd Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) July 9, 2021

Komisato Ayaka:

Saori Hayami will be the voice actor behind Komisato Ayaka. A very popular actress in Japan, she is best known for having worked in Kakegurui as the voice of Yumeko Jabami.

Sangonomiya Kokomi:

Suzuko mimori will be responsible for the voice behind Sangonomiya Kokomi. She is well known for her works in the Diginmon Adventure film series.

Kokomi is voiced by Suzuko Mimori. You may know her for playing Umi Sonoda in Love Live! Here is a complete collection of his roles Image by @deviltakoyaki # # #Genshin_Impact #genshinimpact #Inazuma pic.twitter.com/OhPD2ftoVW Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) July 9, 2021

Kojou Sara:

Kojou Sara will be voiced by Asami Seto. The voice actress has worked in many famous animes like The Rising of the Shield Hero light and also voiced Kugisaki Nobara in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Sara Kujou’s Japanese voice is Asami Seto. You may know her as Nobara from Jujutsu Kaisen or Chiyuki in Death Parade. Here is a complete collection of his roles Image by @deviltakoyaki

# # #Genshin_Impact #genshinimpact #Inazuma pic.twitter.com/f53U9HqjqZ Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) July 9, 2021

Baal:

miHoYo has revealed another familiar voice to be Raiden Shogun’s voice actor, Baal in the game. Miyuki Sawashiro will be the one to play this role, she also voiced the role of Raiden Mei in Honkai Impact 3rd.

Raiden Shogun’s Japanese VA has been confirmed as Miyuki Sawashiro. You may know her from SAO or Durarara Here are all his famous roles Image by @deviltakoyaki # # #Genshin_Impact #genshinimpact #Inazuma pic.twitter.com/2n2n7bFG5n Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) July 9, 2021

Gorou:

Gorou, one of the generals of the Sangonomiya Resistance will be voiced by the famous dubbing actor Tasuku Hatanaka. He is well known for voicing Kaminari Denki in My Hero Academia.

Thomas:

The Kamisato clan chief of service, Thoma will be doubled by Masakazu morita. He is best known for voicing Kurosaki Ichigo in the Bleach anime.