Woman rams jeep into police car to free transported detainee





A prisoner in Canberra, Australia, escaped after he and his alleged accomplices apparently took inspiration from a number of different crime films. The corrective services vehicle carrying Kane Quinn, 28, from the Alexander Maconochie Center Prison to a hospital was rammed Friday afternoon, and Quinn escaped with the driver of the other vehicle, the Australian ABC News reported. Australian Federal Police (AFP) said shortly after 4 p.m. a white Jeep slammed into the side of the police vehicle driven by Lila Rosemary Walto, 28. Annie di Silva, a hotel worker who witnessed the incident, told ABC News: “I looked in my rearview mirror and saw this white Wrangler, a Jeep accelerating behind me much faster. than the speed limit of 80 kilometers. “ She said she saw the car “swerve and cut the rear of the white Camry aggressively, and at this point the Camry has sprawled over the middle strip. It then takes off the other way, far from the hospital “. Acting Detective Inspector Shane Scott said in a statement that they noticed the white Jeep following them and that “the corrective service officers were taking evasive measures for their safety and that of the inmate.” “It was a brazen attack which could have had very serious consequences for the people in the two cars, and potentially for other motorists,” he added. “Police have numerous resources throughout Canberra to search for the inmate and other offenders involved – our priority is to get this man back to custody immediately.” Scott himself couldn’t believe what had happened. “I’ve been a long-time police officer here in Canberra, I don’t remember anything like that,” he said. “It’s kind of like a scene from a Hollywood movie… and it’s definitely something that concerns us.” The statement said Quinn was handcuffed at the time of his escape and that the Jeep was not found until about an hour later, as it had been abandoned and set on fire in a nearby suburb. After police appealed to the public for help, they learned that the escapee was hiding in a house in a neighborhood in Canberra, where he was found on Friday evening. The AFP statement revealed that “specialized negotiators facilitated the safe surrender of the man.” Two women, one of whom was Walto, an alleged accomplice in the escape, were also arrested at the scene, the statement said. Quinn was charged with “escaping legal custody” and Walto “with three counts of assaulting frontline community service providers, reckless driving, suspended driving, driving while on duty. ‘a motor vehicle without consent, not to give details to the other driver after an accident, damaging property, “another police statement said. News week contacted Australian Federal Police for further comment, but did not receive a response in time for the publication.

