Void viewers are confused as the show is “a Total Wipeout and Ninja Warrior UK scam”





Viewers of ITV’s The Void compared it to a ‘scam version’ of the BBC’s Total Wipeout when it launched on Saturday night. Others have compared it to the ITV Ninja Warrior UK series, as well as the iconic Japanese series Takeshi’s Castle. The show hosted by Ashley Banjo and Fleur East is an action-packed assault course format, with contestants taking turns to tackle the challenges that lie ahead. Whether it’s throwing balls at high and distant targets, running over small suspended platforms, and avoiding the water tank below, it all seems pretty difficult. Only those who make it to the other side advance, with many of the contestants in the launch episode failing at the first hurdle.





(Image: ITV)

The show mixes mental and physical challenges, and certainly provided the entertainment on Saturday night. ITV describes the dreaded tank as “the largest bespoke water tank ever built for a game show,” with 520,000 liters. It sprawls across the arena floor, directly under the challenges. Each match is against the clock, the countdown has indeed started for all participants.





(Image: ITV)

The winner of each episode takes on The Void for a final challenge, with the hopes of winning the prize of 25,000. But while there are many elements to the show that make it different from similar game shows, not everyone was convinced that this was something new. While the format is slightly different, many believe the premise of the series and the challenges themselves were “a rip off” from shows like Total Wipeout, Ninja Warrior, and Takeshi’s Castle.





(Image: ITV)

One viewer tweeted: “So is #thevoid just Ninja Warrior and Total Wipeout mixed in?” Another agreed: “#TheVoid is like Total Wipeout combined with Ninja Warrior with just a hint of Takeshi Castle.” A third questioned, “Isn’t that the same as total erasure and a ninja warrior?” Meanwhile, a fourth viewer added, “They might as well have called him Ninja Warrior.” A fifth viewer said, “So this show is just a scam version of Total Wipeout and Ninja Warrior…” The Void airs Saturdays at 8 p.m. on ITV.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/tv/tv-news/void-viewers-confused-show-rip-24507551 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos