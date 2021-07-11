Abortion drama in Chad thrills Cannes Film Festival | Entertainment





CANNES, France (AP) Mahamat-Saleh Haroun, whose drama Lingui stood out during the first week of the Cannes Film Festival, has a unique relationship as a filmmaker with his native country, Chad. Haroun is one of the African nation’s only filmmakers and by far the most prominent. This role of national spokesperson for cinema has given him a heavy responsibility. If I don’t bring pictures of Chad my country will be forgotten, Haroun said in an interview. I have to make films to give other images of my country, rather than the clichés of the war, etc. It becomes more than a passion. It becomes a duty. Haroun, who has lived in France since leaving Chad in 1982, has shot all of his eight feature films there except one. Lingui, in competition for the Palme d’Or at Cannes, is her first film with a female protagonist. Amina (played by Achouackh Abakar Souleymane) is a practicing Muslim single mother whose 15-year-old daughter, Maria (Rihane Khalil Alio) is pregnant. On the outskirts of the Chadian capital of NDjamena, unwanted pregnancy is a serious concern. It means a certain ostracism for Maria, the same stigma that her mother experiences herself. Abortions are only legal in Chad if the woman has suffered sexual violence or if her life is in immediate danger. The high barriers to abortion mean that access is virtually impossible and often done dangerously at home. When I am in Chad, says Haroun, I have a lot of people who tell me: we have to make a film on this subject. You are the filmmaker. You have to become our spokesperson and make this film, this topic. We cannot, because we are afraid of the government. You can. I belong to the community, he added. I’m the one who can tell stories they deny. The title of Lingui is a Chadian word which translates as “common thread” or “sacred bond”. women. For a year, Haroun was Chad’s Minister of Culture before resigning in 2018 after disagreements with the government. In September, he will organize screenings of Lingui across the country, he said. The film was met with enthusiasm by critics at Cannes, which Haroun says is encouraging but not entirely surprising to him. I’m a cook, you know, so I know when something’s done right, he said with a smile. Only one African film won the Palme d’Or at Cannes: the Chronicle of the Years of Fire by Algerian director Mohammed Lakhdar-Hamina in 1975. Haroun has already won an award at Cannes with his civil war decor “Un homme qui crie”, which won the jury prize in 2010. At the last Cannes, in 2019, the Senegalese drama Mati Diops Atlantiques “won the grand This year there are two African films in competition, the other being Casablanca Beats by Moroccan director Nabil Ayouch. We come and go and come and go, Haroun said with a smile. Someone’s knocking at the door. We are trying. Follow AP screenwriter Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

