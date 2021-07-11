Why Dilip Kumar was a popular actor





He spoke with his silences but when he spoke, the effect was just as memorable. Dilip Kumar was one of those actors who rarely raised his voice. He spoke whenever a moment in the film needed it, such as in the confrontation scenes with Prithviraj Kapoor in Mughal-e-Azam but, in the same film, he always spoke quietly to Madhubala. It was his style, always polite and gentle. It was the man’s personality reflected on the screen. In fact, there are very few people who are on screen the way they are in real life. Dilip Kumar was one of them.

His fluency in Urdu and English was extraordinary. He was not an academic, not a specialist in Urdu or English literature for that matter, but his diction, the use of both languages, was impeccable. It is difficult now to find someone to give even a five minute speech in Urdu or English for this purpose. I remember in my youth when we used to go to mushairas (those days are now well behind us, even in pre-COVID times mushairas were not what they were until the 70s and 80s) , Dilip Kumar was a permanent member of some of them, such as the Shankar-Shad Mushira of the Modern School in Delhi. You could feel his presence in the gathering, his engagement with people. It was completed by the presence of one of his great friends, Kunwar Mohinder Singh Bedi Sahar, a bureaucrat and a wonderful poet, a man who could deliver Urdu with the same effect as Dilip Kumar. They have been a wonderful combination on the mushira scene for years. Dilip Kumar would recite other poets, many people would ask him to recite Josh Malihabadi or Ghalib and he had memorized a lot a lot. Sometimes he would come with a nazm or a ghazal handwritten by a poet and recite them. What Amitabh Bachchan does so beautifully now for Hindi, especially reciting Madhushala (1935), written by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Dilip Kumar did for Urdu poets. He spoke Hindustani and sometimes very difficult Urdu, but rarely difficult Hindi. I also remember Dilip Kumar speaking to gatherings of thousands at Gymkhana Maidan in my hometown of Meerut, especially in 1967, 71 and 77. At that time Meerut was represented by General Shah Nawaz Khan, an INA soldier and an associate of Netaji Subhash. Chandra Bose. He and Dilip Kumar were great friends. General Khan won four elections to the Lok Sabha of Meerut and I remember the rallies of the last two campaigns, where Dilip Kumar addressed the people and demanded his vote. It was a treat to listen to his political speeches. He would talk about General Khan’s commitment to social work, the poor and their well-being. It was an era of socialist politics and Nehruvian ethics, which continued until the 1970s. It was not abandoned until the 1980s. By then, even the Congress Party had moved away from Nehruvian’s economic vision. It was a time when people like Dilip Kumar symbolized the Nehruvian idea of ​​India. His performance in a film like Paigham (1959), in which he spoke about workers’ rights and opposed Raaj Kumar, was exceptional. Jogan was another beautiful film, on a theme that would be difficult to make even today. It was a film about an ascetic woman, played by Nargis, but Dilip Kumar was remarkable in it, expressing his emotions through his eyes. As an actor, Dilip Kumar has not only made good films in his long career, but the choices he has made are reflected in the limited number of films he has starred in. He’s appeared in around 65 movies and that says a lot about the man. He wasn’t the type to get moved only by business interests, although he did act in some of them. But, over the years, he hasn’t accepted anything that doesn’t have a social message, meaning, or commentary. This is something that can be said about both him and Raj Kapoor, but not much of Dev Anand. Of this often talked about trinity, Dev Anand has always been a man with a different image but Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar were part of the Nehruvian era of socialism and their films were about the poor, the battle between men and machines. captured. in Naya Daur (1957) and on workers’ rights in Paigham. Dilip Kumars Leader (1964) is a good film for India today, about how a political leader should address his constituency and how you cannot divide the country on religion. It should be remembered that these films were shot shortly after Partition, he himself was born in what became Pakistan and the family moved to Bombay. It was a time of social unrest, of intense communitization and therefore messages had to be sent through films, which Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor did. Dilip Kumar, particularly in Leader, defines nationalism as a national identity that is inclusive. It was something only he could do because he was a man who could use his public speaking skills most effectively. We often talk about the famous oratory of Raaj Kumars but he was not a man of the people. On the contrary, he portrayed the aristocratic and degenerate class in the films, which he did quite well. But it is Dilip Kumar who has remained the voice of the people. He is also, perhaps, the only actor that Bollywood stars proudly claim to have copied. Rajendra Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and many others still publicly acknowledge that they are doing their best to copy Dilip Kumar. It is his privilege alone, and, as such, he will remain an institution, even when he is not with us. (S Irfan Habib is a historian and former Maulana Azad Chair at the National University of Educational Planning and Administration, New Delhi)

