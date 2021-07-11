Stephen Marley performs at Vail on September 4th

Stephen Marley has performed in the Vail Valley several times over the years, including The Amp in 2016 as part of the GoPro Mountain Games, the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek in 2019, and the former 8150 Club. at Vail in 2007, among others. .

Second son of music icons Bob and Rita Marley, Stephen Marley is a true pioneer of reggae music and a legendary musician in his own right. With eight Grammy Awards out of 11 nominations, Stephen Marley performs iconic covers of his father’s music as well as his own collection of prolific music that infuses reggae with hip-hop, soul, jazz, doo-wop and more. again. At 7:30 p.m. on September 4, Stephen Marley makes his highly anticipated return to the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail.

Stephen Marley has performed in the Valley several times over the years, including The Amp in 2016 as part of the GoPro Mountain Games, the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek in 2019 and the former 8150 Club in Vail in 2007, among others.

Stephen Robert Nesta Ragga Muffin Marley was born April 20, 1972 in Wilmington, Delaware, but soon returned home to Kingston, Jamaica. In 1979, at her mother’s request, Marley joined The Melody Makers with her siblings Ziggy, Cedella and Sharon. And in 1980, he first performed on stage with his father in Zimbabwe to honor the nation’s independence celebration. He went on to enjoy a successful solo career and also produced a number of hits.

His hip-hop-infused dancehall beats reached a new height of complexity on his brother Damian Marleys’ album Halfway Tree in 2001, which achieved several worldwide hits and won the 2002 Grammy for Best Reggae Album.

In 2005, he produced and contributed to the vocals of his brothers’ single Welcome to Jamrock, the biggest reggae song of the year. His vocal and production contributions on this album earned Stephen another Grammy for Best Album of 2005.

The highly anticipated release of her first solo album came to fruition in 2007 with the beautifully composed and exhilarating Mind Control album. The album, recorded at Marley Music Studio in Kingston and Marleys Lions Den Studio in Miami, Florida, won the Grammy for Best Reggae Album.

His dynamic musical success continued in 2008 with the release of his second solo album, Mind Control Acoustic, followed in 2011 by the debut of his third solo album, Revelation Part I: The Root of Life, an array of iconic hits including Jah Army, Made in Africa and non-smoker of cigarettes.

In 2016, the second installment of the two-part series, Revelation Part II: The Fruit of Live, featured legendary artists such as Busta Rhymes, Rakim, Dead Prez, Rick Ross, Junior Reid, Bounty Killer and more. He then released tracks with world famous artists such as Pitbull, Salam Remi and others.

More than a musician, Stephen Marley brought the first annual Kaya Fest to life in 2017, a music awareness festival that highlights the benefits and educational opportunities around cannabis. His passion also extends to his behind-the-scenes work with the Ghetto Youths Foundations, a non-profit organization that works to benefit underprivileged communities in Jamaica and around the world.

Stephen Marley’s music remains significant and has been featured in films such as Shark Tale, Honey, and Anaconda, as well as the Grand Theft Auto and Tony Hawk video games.

Stephen Marley is an icon in the reggae world and certainly knows how to put on a show in the mountains, said Ross Leonhart, Marketing Director of the Vail Valley Foundation. We look forward to his return to The Amp in Vail, where the summer schedule has something for everyone.

In January, Stephen Marley paid tribute to his late father at the Red Rocks Amphitheater as part of a celebration of the reggae icons’ 75th birthday last year.

Stephen Marley’s children also carry on the family legacy. Jo Mersa Marley is a musician who recently released an EP, and Mystic Marley released her first single and music video in 2018.

