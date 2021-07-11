Pregnant Dia Mirza Shares Photos With Husband Vaibhav Rekhi And Step Daughter Samaira | Bollywood





Actress Dia Mirza, who is expecting her first baby with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, shared photos from her honeymoon in the Maldives. Dia, along with Vaibhav and her stepdaughter Samaira, had traveled to the Maldives earlier this year. Taking to Instagram, Dia Mirza shared photos with Vaibhav Rekhi and Samaira, in which they were seen on a yacht and posing for the camera. Dia was seen wearing an orange floral dress, covering her round stomach with her arm. She also shared a video of a few dolphins and a clip of the twilight sky. Dia shared the post with the caption: “Looking back at one of the most memorable and magical moments we have shared together.” Fans took to the comments section and flooded Dia with love and praise. “Dia madam, you are love and always be blessed,” said one fan. “Mom, your smile is a killer!” Another added. A third said: “Very happy to see Samaira with you dia! Such a beautiful fmly!” Shortly after their trip, in April, Dia announced that she was pregnant. She shared a photo from the trip, in which she cradled her baby bump, and said: “Happy to be … One with Mother Earth … One with the Life Force which is the beginning of everything .. . All stories. Lullabies. Songs. New shoots. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to rock this purest dream of all in my womb. “ Also Read: Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan Unite for Vikram Vedha Remake; release date revealed News of Dia’s pregnancy came just over a month after she and Vaibhav tied the knot. The couple got married on February 16 in an intimate wedding ceremony that took place in the garden of their apartment complex and which only a few close friends attended. The actor made headlines for opting for a priestess to perform the ceremony.

