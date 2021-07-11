Run the World actress Bresha Webb becomes engaged to writer Nick Jones, Jr.

Yasuke writer Nick Jones asked the question with help from The Real star Loni Love

Her character may be in the middle of a divorce on Starz hit Run the world, But Bresha webbReal life love life is in full swing.

Over the July 4 bank holiday weekend, the comedic actress, known for her roles in The last OG, meet the blacks and Merry Christmas Liddle, got engaged to a television scriptwriter Nick Jones, Jr. after a whirlwind romance that began during my forties on Facetime.

We were both looking for the same thing, Webb Told Gasoline writer Charli penn. True love and genuine connection. We had the same morals and beliefs and we understood each other’s needs. I continue to learn and grow. Love arrived very quickly. By the time I came out of my Canadian forties, I was in a full relationship. I was floating. We dated on FaceTime the entire time I was in Canada and when we finally met in person it was OVA! We were together !

Actor Nick Jones and actress Bresha Webb (via Instagram)

The couple was formed by The truth co-host Loni Amour, and both Meagan Good and Kelly rowland had roles in developing romance. Loni and Jones met while developing a TV show together and when he expressed his desire to find someone special, Love said she immediately thought of Webb.

I asked Nick about Bresha and he fell in love, said Love Gasoline. The only question I asked Nick [first] was: are you serious? Meaning what he was looking for in a relationship. He told me he wanted to get married so when I contacted Bresha I didn’t say everything I just asked her if she wanted to meet him and check his IG (I told Nick to add some more pictures of him looking finnnnee). The rest is their love story!

It was Good who told Webb in a podcast interview that she should be intentional in her search for a mate. The actress, married to a Hollywood executive Devon franklin, told Webb that when she researched she made sure to keep a journal, pray and focus on my own healing and manifesting the husband I wanted, because if God doesn’t, it just won’t happen. will not!

Webb did just that and was rewarded with a fiance, who asked for his hand at the Wallys restaurant in Beverly Hills with Love to witness it. Rowland, Webbs ‘close friend, helped Jones find the ring with help from Webbs’ own Pinterest board, which her best friend, Whitney, secretly sent to Rowland.

Webb’s father helped the couple start their romance by telling him to respond to Jones’ initial Instagram post after Love told him to expect one. Jones has a daughter and Webb didn’t think she wanted to face a man who had a child.

Her father straightened her up.

Loni told me he texted me, and if I was available I should say hello, Webb said. She sang her praises and directed me to her page. I tracked down his IG and thought he was cute and looked familiar, but he had a daughter and I knew that wasn’t what God wanted for me. I talked to my dad and he was like going to say hello to this man. Every man in his 30s has a child! You missed this boat. Don’t block your blessing.

Jones arranged the engagement so that all of Webb’s close friends could be there, including Rowland, American soul actor Sinqua walls, First Wives Club Star Atkins essence and more.

I love our chemistry, Jones said. It’s so easy to be in her space and love her. We really are best friends. We confide. We support each other, fully. I got it back no matter what.

The post office Run the World actress Bresha Webb becomes engaged to writer Nick Jones, Jr. appeared first on The Grio.