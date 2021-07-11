Skupski and Krawczyk reach mixed doubles final 104.5 WOKV

WIMBLEDON, England – (AP) Latest news on Wimbledon (all local times):

6:05 p.m.

Seventh-seeded Briton Neal Skupski and American Desirae Krawczyk reached the mixed doubles final at Wimbledon.

They rallied to beat John Peers of Australia and Zhang Shuai of China 3-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5 on the No.1 court.

They will play on Sunday the British duo Joe Salisbury and Harriet Dart. Salisbury and Dart advanced on Friday, beating veteran Czech Kveta Peschke and Germany’s Kevin Krawietz in straight sets.

___

5:20 p.m.

The center court crowd enjoyed some royal and Hollywood glitz in the women’s final at Wimbledon.

Actor Tom Cruise caused a slight stir during a change when he stood up to greet the applause from the crowd and allowed at least one young fan to take a selfie with him.

Prince William and his wife Kate received a standing ovation as they took their seats ahead of the match. Although, later when Kate took to the pitch alongside the Duke of Kent for the trophy presentation, stopping to talk to each of the kids about the ball along the way, a man shouted: hurry up. you, Kate!

Ash Barty beat Karolina Pliskova in straight sets to win her first Wimbledon title.

As they waited for the trophy presentation, a man in the crowd made them laugh by shouting Sweet Karolina! a reference to the song Sweet Caroline which was played after England’s victory in the European Championship.

____

4:05 p.m.

Top-ranked Ash Barty won her first Wimbledon title, beating Karolina Pliskova in three sets.

Barty used a quick start to grab the momentum against a shaky Pliskova, then overcame a swing on her part to win 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3.

Eighth-seeded Pliskova didn’t win a single point in the first three games, then double faulted on a break point to give Barty a 4-0 lead.

Barty served for the game at 6-5 in the second set, but made several forehand errors to let Pliskova come back into the game. The Australian then took a 3-0 lead in the third set and held the serve to the end.

This is Barty’s second Grand Slam title. She also won the French Open 2019.

It was Pliskovas’ second Grand Slam final. She was a finalist at the 2016 US Open.

___

3:25 p.m.

Karolina Pliskova won the second set of the Wimbledon women’s final against Ash Barty.

Pliskova came out of a breakdown twice to win 7-6 (4) and tie the game. Barty won the first set 6-3 after taking a 4-0 lead.

Pliskova appeared calmer in the second set, although she gave Barty a 6-5 break after leading 40-0 in that game. But Barty then faltered as he tried to serve the game, missing three forehands.

Pliskova took a 6-2 lead in the tiebreaker and won it when Barty double faulted.

___

2:35 p.m.

Ash Barty won the first set of the Wimbledon women’s final against Karolina Pliskova, 6-3.

Eighth-seeded Pliskova didn’t win a single point in the first three games, then double faulted on a break point to give Barty a 4-0 lead.

Pliskova returned to love in the next match, then gave up her serve again before breaking Barty for the second time. She finally held the serve for the first time before Barty served the set.

___

2:10 p.m.

The Wimbledon women’s final between first Ash Barty and eighth seed Karolina Pliskova is underway.

The match started with the retractable roof open on center court even though rain was forecast for later.

Barty is chasing her second Grand Slam title and is trying to become the first Australian since Evonne Goolagong in 1980 to win the Wimbledon title.

Pliskova is a former No.1 ranked player looking for her first Grand Slam title. She lost the US Open final in 2016.

Prince William and his wife Kate were in the Royal Box for the match.

___

2:00 p.m.

Prince William and his wife Kate are in the Royal Box for the Wimbledon women’s final.

The royal couple took their seats to thunderous applause just before seed Ash Barty and eighth seed Karolina Pliskova entered center court for the final.

___

1:30 p.m.

There will be a female chair umpire for the Wimbledon men’s singles final for the first time in the history of a tournament first contested in 1877.

43-year-old Croatian Marija Cicak will officiate Sunday when Novak Djokovic takes on Matteo Berrettini for the championship at the All England Club.

The club announced the selection of the Cicaks on Saturday.

She has been a Gold Badge Chair Umpire and a member of the WTA Elite Team since 2012.

Cicak was the chair umpire for the 2014 Wimbledon women’s final and the women’s doubles final three years later. She also refereed the gold medal match in women’s singles at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

___

1:00 p.m.

Seeded Ash Barty will seek her second Grand Slam title when she faces eighth seed Karolina Pliskova in the final at Wimbledon.

There is rain in the forecast for Saturday, so it is possible that the game will be played with the retractable roof of the center court closed.

Barty is trying to become the first Australian since Evonne Goolagong in 1980 to win the Wimbledon title and has a 5-2 advantage in career encounters with Pliskova.

Barty won the French Open 2019.

Pliskova is a former No.1 ranked player looking for her first Grand Slam title. She lost the US Open final in 2016.

Pliskova beat No.2 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals at Wimbledon and is trying to do something only three other women have done in the Open era, which began in 1968: win the championship at the All England Club while beating the two best players the way.

Barty eliminated 2018 champion Angelique Kerber on Thursday.

James Keothavong will be the chair umpire for the final.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.