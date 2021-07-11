Philadelphia vigil organized to protest Bill Cosby’s release from prison





Several women who have accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault and their supporters gathered at Independence Mall in Philadelphia on Saturday night for a vigil to protest the comic’s release from prison. The group carried signs that read “Bill Cosby: America’s Predator” and “Serial Rapist Cosby Freed = No Justice”. The protest comes nearly two weeks after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned Cosby’s 2018 sexual assault conviction. At least three women who accused Cosby of raping them Lili Bernard, Stacey Pinkerton and Victoria Valentino were present at the vigil to make their voices heard, according to WCAU. WHAT’S NEXT FOR BILL COSBY AFTER SEXUAL ASSAULT CONVICTION REJECTED Bernard appeared alongside Cosby on The Cosby Show and accused him of raping her in the 1990s. “I have six children. I was trying to go about my morning chores as a mom,” Bernard told the Philadelphia Inquirer on how she felt upon hearing that Cosby was released on June 30. “I try to pull myself together and I sob.” Valentino was also vo vs how stunned she was when Cosby got out of jail. “I know everyone is devastated,” she said says NPR on June 30 when Cosby was released. “I know everyone is pissed off. I personally feel, and I know I can speak for all of us, that we have been thrown under the bus.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Cosby, meanwhile, maintained his innocence throughout his time in prison, Tweeter the day he was released he “never changed my position or my story”.

