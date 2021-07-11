“I think you should go”: NPR

DANIELLE KURTZLEBEN, HOST:

One of the most talked about and most talked about comedy shows on the internet is back for a much anticipated second season this week. We’re talking about “I Think You Should Go,” a comedy show from former Saturday Night Live writer and cast member Tim Robinson. Here is a scene from the new season. There are four people having dinner in a restaurant and things go wrong when one of the diners steals another’s burger and eats it.

(EXCERPT FROM THE TV SHOW, “I THINK YOU SHOULD LEAVE WITH TIM ROBINSON”)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR # 1: (As character) Are you going to tell people that I did this, that I hosted Dylan’s burger (ph)?

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR # 2: (As character) We’re not going to say anything. You did not like your meal. It’s not a big deal.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR # 1: (As character) Let me take a video of you saying you’re going to kill the president.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR # 2: (As character) What?

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR # 1: (As character) That’s okay. No one will ever see it, unless I hear the story of me housing Dylan’s burger at Graham’s Loralei Lounge (ph).

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR # 3: (As character) We’re not saying that.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR # 1: (As character) Say what?

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR # 3: (As character) That we’re going to kill the president.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR # 1: (As character) Oh, shit. Say it again.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR # 2: (As character) Oh, my God. What is wrong with you?

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR # 1: (As character) I tried to get a video, but couldn’t turn it around fast enough.

KURTZLEBEN: Robinson has a knack for identifying awkward dynamics in your average social or professional situation, then exploding them to epic and absurd proportions. Some skits make your teeth so cringe that you almost want to stop watching until things get so absurd, you just have to keep watching. Glen Weldon is one of the hosts of NPR’s Pop Culture Happy Hour and recently reviewed the show’s new season, and he’s joining us now to tell us about it. Glen, welcome.

GLEN WELDON, BYLINE: Hi, Danielle. Always great to be here.

KURTZLEBEN: Yes. As we mentioned, a lot of people were looking forward to this season’s release because Season 1 of “I Think You Should Go” was such a success. So what is it that makes the series so popular and so memorable?

WELDON: Well, you nailed it in your intro. Robinson and the show have a deeply idiosyncratic comedy voice that stands out because he pokes fun at something that is both truly specific and also truly momentous, that culture of outrage that we find ourselves in now. It’s really touched, I think. And where the first season was about establishing that voice, this second season is really about opening it up and seeing what it can do.

KURTZLEBEN: You know, when I try to tell friends about the show and describe some of the sketches – because the sketches get so weird, I had a hard time describing any of them. So maybe you can do that justice. Is there one of your favorite sketches from Season 2 that you can tell us about?

WELDON: Well, it’s going to be hard to describe, but the one I’ve watched the most has to be the one with Robinson playing the driving instructor role. And he shows the students a video on careful driving. And the video he shows them shows Patti Harrison, the great Patti Harrison, driving a bunch of folding tables for some reason. And she’s talking about Eddie Munster. And she complains – her tables are dirty. And all of this confuses the kids because it would. They’re like, what’s his job? And that drives Robinson crazy.

(EXCERPT FROM THE TV SHOW, “I THINK YOU SHOULD LEAVE WITH TIM ROBINSON”)

TIM ROBINSON: (As character) Do you want me to turn off the lights? Everyone lowers their heads. Nobody gets their license. You have to walk everywhere. You have to walk to the grocery store. You have to walk home.

WELDON: And that’s the spectacle in a nutshell – Robinson, you know, growing frustration and rage as everyone around him is just a little confused.

KURTZLEBEN: You know, you wrote this really great review of the series for npr.org and Pop Culture Happy Hour. People should go and read it. And in the review, you explain how, despite the show’s ridiculous plating – and, you know, let’s face it, it’s poo jokes, sex jokes, hot dog jokes – Robinson us. really gives real comments on contemporary masculinity. Please tell us more.

WELDON: Well, no one does better than Robinson with suppressed rage and some sort of performative wound. I mean, most of his characters, if you think about it, they’re trying to get away with something – aren’t they? – something they’ve always been able to get away with, and now, for some reason, they just can’t. And that drives them crazy. So they smoke. They explode. They make up these incredibly stupid, very elaborate lies to try to cover it up.

And if that was all the show was about, Danielle, maybe it’s a little too real, a little too evocative of some public figures. But what Robinson is good at and what the show – what sets the show apart is how it lets you see the deep wells of insecurity and desperation just beneath the surface of all that bluster. It makes his characters pathetic and truly pathetic, and it makes them hilarious.

KURTZLEBEN: Right. And a lot of these characters, like you said, a lot of them are male – are played by Robinson. But he has a roster of some really big guest stars this season, including comedians like Patti Harrison and John Early. What do you think these guest stars bring to the new season?

WELDON: Yeah, he’s really generous. He’s really spreading toxic wealth this season with guest stars like Bob Odenkirk and his old pal Sam Richardson. But what interests me is what happens when you bring queer comedians like Harrison and John Early into this very weird comedic sandbox. Because then it becomes clear that, yes, Robinson got something about toxic masculinity, but his comedy isn’t limited to that. Because here are these very funny queer comedians showing that really anybody could be a belligerent jerk. It’s not just for straight guys anymore.

KURTZLEBEN: You know, I want to take this conversation back to hot dogs, of course.

WELDON: Of course.

KURTZLEBEN: The – perhaps the most memorable moment of the first season was this screenshot of Robinson in a giant hot dog costume. The fans know what I’m talking about. Are there any sketches from the season that you think will pick up internet memes?

WELDON: It’s hard to predict, and it’s hard to turn into a GIF, but the way Patti Harrison says dirty-uh (ph). I mean, you should bring a linguist here to tell me why dirty-uh is so much funnier than dirty. I’m not quite sure, I understand it, but it’s certainly true in the way she says tables are my corn. And when the kid asks, you know, what’s his job and Robinson turns around and shouts tables, that’s just the best. It’s the worst, but it’s just the best.

KURTZLEBEN: That’s right. Very good. It’s Glen Weldon, one of NPR’s pop culture happy hour hosts. Glen, thank you very much for being with us.

WELDON: With pleasure. Thank you.

