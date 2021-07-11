Entertainment
Hollywood rewind | Moana: Not Your Average Disney Princess Movie
“Okay, first of all, I’m not a princess, I’m the chief’s daughter.” No female Disney actor (or in this case, the only lead actor) has made this kind of distinction so explicitly before. Because it’s true, the beautiful, bright, curious and talented Moana is not your quintessential Disney princess. She’s a damsel in distress, yes. But only because she has no right to do what she can do to save her people from misery. Much of this distress stems from her own desire to push back the envelope, or in this case, the ocean (which, by the way, pushes it back, literally).
This Ron Clements and John Musker director is bold, graceful, and straightforward. A bit like his heroine, who, throughout the film, displays an adventurous side, worthy of a teenager. Moana has powers, but she’s also just like any other regular girl who wants to explore the world and keep her family happy. This relatable Disney tale is told on an epic scale with wonderful visuals. And although it is difficult to choose one, but if I had to, I would choose Maui’s animated dance body tattoos as my favorite effect. Tattoos are the demigod’s friends and conscience. They are also the result of real life experiences and tell the story of Maui better than it does.
The story revolves around a teenage girl, Moana, who still feels the ocean is calling her and her people should explore the world more and venture out as travelers. However, when she discovers her true lineage, Moana becomes determined to revive her culture and, with it, bring peace and prosperity to her community. Moana is also one of those Disney pantheon stories where the savior is not a white man, but a colored girl. Its beautiful language and its traditions are in the spotlight in Moana. The songs are catchy too, and the chemistry of Maui (voiced by Dwayne Johnson) with her girl-like friend is one of the highlights of the feature as well.
A round of applause for Auli’i Cravalho, who debuted with Moana as the main character. She not only voiced the character, but also sang the songs, the most popular being “How Far I’ll Go”. In an attempt to accurately represent the diverse culture of the Polynesian people, the songs featured on the soundtrack have been sung in a variety of languages, including English, Samoan, Tokelauan, and Tuvalu.
Let’s also talk about how in Moana’s tale, three women play the most important roles possible. One is Moana herself, it’s her journey that we watch unfold on screen. The second is Moana’s grandmother, Tala. Without her “gramma”, Moana would not have paid attention to her vocation and would have become the brave young woman we finally see her become. And finally, there’s mother earth itself – Te Fiti, which is at the heart of the narrative’s conflict.
Conclusion: Animated or not, Moana is one of those rare, near-perfect films where each directorial department works in harmony. You can watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.
