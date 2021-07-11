Burna Boy tagged “insecure” for criticizing BIA after saying “I don’t know what he looks like”

Puerto Rican-Italian singer and rapper BIA, real name Bianca Landrau, recently appeared on Nicki Minajs Instagram Live when the latter decided to jump on the remix of BIA’s single Whole Lotta Money. During the live interaction, the conversation turned to top Nigerian rappers such as Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido.

When Nicki asked BIA if she was aware of any Nigerian acts like Burna, Wizkid or Davido, the 29-year-old crooner said she didn’t know what they all looked like. BIA clarified their controversial comment a day later and said just because she didn’t know what they sounded like didn’t mean she wasn’t aware of their music. However, it didn’t go well with Burna as he took to his Twitter account to resolve the issue saying BIA slipped into his DMs in 2018 and added that he was filling arenas. and stadiums since 2018.

Burna Boy does a dig at the BIA

BIA first tweeted clarifying the matter on July 9 saying: I said I don’t know what they all look like doesn’t mean I don’t know their music. I didn’t mean to offend anyone. And responding to a fan tweet she explained later, I said I’m not sure what they all LOOK like a stupid difference. She also came back to another social media user saying: I know what the wiz kid looks like. I don’t know what everyone looks like.

Burna then took the matter into her own hands and logged into her Twitter account to discuss it. He apparently did a dig at BIA and said: This baby hasn’t known our face or my dms since 2018, adding a laughing emoticon. He later posted, I have sold all the rooms I have been booked for since 2018. Most of them 2-3 nights in a row. This next chapter in my life as a performer is something I really look forward to. I am only present in ARENAS, STADIUMS and FESTIVALS around the world. DREAMS become TRUE for TRUE. However, the Instagram page titled The NeighborhoodTalk quickly shared an image where BIA apparently spoke to them to further clarify the controversy, saying: Burna Boy Love your music. Don’t be hurt. I said I know what you look like. Your daughter is beautiful anyway you shouldn’t care. I am happy. Now don’t make it look like I slipped on you in 2018 because I tagged your song. Now back to what is more important. stream #wholelottamoneyremix. An hour later, BIA took to Twitter again and shared: Why do you care? what fans figured out was a dig in Burna. Now the Nigerian rapper has yet to come back to the same thing.

I said I don’t know what they all sound like doesn’t mean I don’t know their music I didn’t mean to offend anyone # LOVE BIA (@BIABIA) July 9, 2021

Said I don’t know what they all LOOK like a stupid difference BIA (@BIABIA) July 9, 2021

I know what the wiz kid looks like I don’t know what everyone looks like BIA (@BIABIA) July 9, 2021

This baby doesn’t know our face and hasn’t known my dms since 2018 o. . Burna Boy (@burnaboy) July 10, 2021

I have sold all the places I have been booked for since 2018. Most of them 2-3 nights in a row. This next chapter in my life as a performer is something I really look forward to. I am only present in ARENAS, STADIUMS and FESTIVALS around the world. DREAMS become TRUE for TRUE. Burna Boy (@burnaboy) July 10, 2021

Burna makes it really hard to be a fan

Social media users were quick to dismiss Burna Boy after taking a beating at BIA and dragging the case unnecessarily. One user posted, Burna boy needs to live a bit and stop hugging everything to his chest. He reacts to everything except when the sweet Salomé Jollof came to talk to us about him. Another user tweeted, Burna makes it really hard to be a fan. Musically, lyrically, he is far above the rest. But his insecurities, fucking boring king !!

Someone posted, Burna boy and Davido are the only musicians I know who don’t let their fans hang around people. They will come and drag you by themselves. While another said, you are too childish. Because Wizkid was shouting sold out, you decided to come and tweet this? It is obvious that you are sorry. Make me kuku unstan from today. One simply dubbed Burna Boy as an insecure man while another noted: One of the things a man shouldn’t have is low self-esteem. Stand tall, guys. Don’t be shaken by unnecessary nonsense.

The Burna boy needs to live a bit and stop hugging everything to his chest. He reacts to everything except when the sweet Salomé Jollof came to talk to us about him. hot girl sharon (@noirblvck_) July 10, 2021

Burna makes it really hard to be a tbh fan. Musically, lyrically, he is far above the rest. But his insecurities, fucking annoying !! https://t.co/8oJ47fAPkc Lion Lion (@DatBiniBoy) July 10, 2021

Burna boy and Davido are the only musicians I know who don’t let their fans hang around people. They will come drag you by themselves IRUNNIA (@Irunnia_) July 10, 2021

You are too childish. Because Wizkid was shouting sold out, you decided to come and tweet this? It is obvious that you are sorry. Make me kuku unstan from today. Mtcheew https://t.co/TDl5Z1JsW5 Gravity (@antigravitylite) July 10, 2021

One of the things a man shouldn’t have is low self-esteem. Stand tall, guys. Don’t be shaken by unnecessary nonsense. https://t.co/fuu8PAgcyI Your daddy (@ToyosiGodwin) July 10, 2021

