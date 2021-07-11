The Hollywood Superstar You Probably Forgot Was In The Vicar of Dibley

The Vicar of Dibley is a British institution and has made its star Dawn French, who plays Reverend Geraldine Granger, a national treasure.

The sitcom, written by Richard Curtis, first aired in 1994.

It takes place in a small fictional Oxfordshire village called Dibley, to which a female vicar is attributed following the 1992 changes in the Church of England which allowed for the ordination of women.

READ MORE: The reason Rowan Atkinson says he’ll never play Mr Bean again





MyLondons brilliant new newsletter The 12 is packed with news, views, features and opinions from all over the city. Every day send yourself a free email around noon with 12 stories to keep you entertained, informed and uplifted. It’s the perfect read for lunch. The MyLondon team tells London stories to Londoners. Our 45 journalists cover all the news you need – from town hall to your local streets. Never miss a moment by signing up for The 12 newsletter here.

In terms of viewership, it is among the most successful UK programs of the digital age, with Christmas and New Year specials entering the top 10 UK programs of the year.

The Vicar of Dibley has received several British Comedy Awards, two International Emmy Awards and has been nominated several times for the British Academy Television Awards.

In 2004, it ranked third in a BBC poll of Britain’s best sitcoms.

With such notoriety, the series has attracted over the years well-known guest stars, including Mel Giedroyc, Hugh Bonneville and Sean Bean.

But perhaps one of the most famous stars to ever star on the hit British sitcom was Hollywood icon Johnny Depp.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star appeared in a 1999 Comic Relief special called Celebrity Party.

In the sketch, Geraldine finds herself with friends and invites Johnny and several other celebrities.

Geraldine doesn’t invite Johnny to the party in the usual way either, she decides to write him a letter and hand it over.

The vicar is surprised scratching her head, saying that she “has nits” when the actor opens the door of his trailer.

“I have very big nits in my hair,” Geraldine explains to her friend Alice as Johnny opens the door asking her: “Hi, can I help you?”

“Hello, I am Geraldine, I am the vicar,” she said.

“I’m a woman with womanly needs; I just dropped by to invite you over for a drink at the Nickeridge, the Knockeridge, I mean, the Rectory tonight,” she adds, babbling.

“It would be nice to meet some locals, do you think it would be nice if I brought some friends with me?” Johnny asks.





We created a Facebook group for those who want to share their memories of London. Whether it’s old schools, stores we sorely miss, or nightclubs you wish you could have a nightcap in, you can post your nostalgic photos to this group to see who else can remember. You can also share your North, South, East, West and Central London trivia and connect with other people. Join the My Olde London Facebook group here.

“We were going to have a party anyway, so maybe we could just piss you off on some booze?”

However, there is a power outage like the real Vicar of Dibley during the party, so poor Geraldine can’t even see any of her guests.

When David Horton (Gary Waldhorn) wakes up the next morning, he doesn’t believe a word from Geraldine until Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, arrives, leaving her tiara behind.