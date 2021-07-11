Witcher BTS video gives insight into Kaer Morhen





The behind-the-scenes video gives a first look at Kaer Morhen’s Witcher Fortress ahead of Season 2, including its armory, laboratory, and memorial tree.

New behind-the-scenes video offered a glimpse of Kaer Morhen’s stronghold for the second season of the hit Netflix showThe witcher.In the world of The witcher,Kaer Morhen is the fortress where wizards retreat for the winter in order to recuperate and escape the hostility of the outside world. This is also where new witers are not only trained, but specifically created by ingesting alchemical substances that alter the subject’s physiology, known as the herbal test. The first trailer forThe witcher season 2was released via WitcherCon and provides a preview of what to expect when the series returns on December 17th. Netflix also recently announced the titles of the Season 2 episodes, with the second episode titled “Kaer Morhen” implying that location will be the primary focus of this episode. The trailer in particular showed Henry Cavill’s witcher, Freya Allan’s Geralt of Rivia and Cirilla arriving at the shelter of the fortress and likely starting Ciri’s training. There they will meet a number of other Witchers, including Lambert and Eskel, played by Paul Bullion and Basil Eidenbenz respectively. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: The Witcher: Every New Story Reveals & Clue About Season 2 In the behind-the-scenes video posted onthat of the witcherofficial YouTube channel, Netflix offered an overview of the ensemble used for the fortress and the work carried out to bring this iconic place to life. The video describes the ancient fortress of Kaer Morhen as a building that has “seen more than its fair share of danger. Each column and stone tells the story of how wizards endured amid the dark history of an evolving continent.The video also offers a glimpse of Kaer Morhen, specifically his armory, basement lab, and the sinister medallion tree, a “Imminent memorial, where medallions of fallen wizards have hung for hundreds of years, a reminder of the brotherhood that binds them even in death.”You can see the full video below: Watch the original video here It’s clear that a lot of work has gone into building Kaer Morhen to ensure that he both meets the expectations of fans and also matches the tone of the Netflix adaptation. The video also announces that the fortress will be the main focus of the recently announced animated film,The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmareand give a better understanding of the history of the location.Notably, the anime will explore the sacking of Kaer Morhen, a key moment in the history ofThe witcherwhich will also explain the obvious dilapidation of the main series. The first season did a great job creating places like Cintra Palace and Aretuza’s Magic Academy, so naturally fans of the series were eagerly awaiting the moment whenThe witcherwould give insight into Kaer Morhen. He has played a key role in CD Projekt Red’s series of books and video games, and is looking again in The witcher season 2. Thankfully, it looks like Netflix has taken great care in making the iconic location happen, and fans likely won’t be disappointed. They’ll just have to wait and see if the excitement lives up to expectations when Kaer Morhen comes to life whenThe witcherseason 2 arrives in December. More: Netflix’s Witcher Canon Explained: Do Books And Video Games Matter? Source: Netflix Loki Episode 5 Debunks President Loki’s Theory

