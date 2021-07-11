Entertainment
A Bollywood couple on 5 screens who had no chemistry
Over the years, Bollywood has provided audiences with iconic pairs such as Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor-Maduri Dikut. On the other hand, some actors couldn’t create the same magic onscreen. The chemistry-lacking Bollywood couple onscreen are:
Jaiho’s Salman Khan and Daisy Shah
Daisy first appeared in the movie Jaiho with Salman. There they were considered a couple, but the chemistry between them was lacking. Later, she was seen sharing screen space with a superstar in Race 3, but in that game she played her sister.
Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor from Padmaavat
After seeing Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in two San Gairly Rabansari films (Goryon Killer Three La Ram Leela and Barji Lao Mastani), audiences were in awe of his relationship with Shahid in Padmaavat. Ranville was one of them, but he was not associated with the actress.
Priyanka Chopra and Uday Chopra from Pyaar Impossible
The actors were paired for the first time and last in Pyaar Impossible. Uday was seen as Abhay in the film, released without a trace, and disappeared while Priyanka played Alisha. Still, it’s okay if you don’t remember the movie.
Shahid Kapoor and Vidya Balan from Kismet Connection
Both are great actors and have proven themselves in many films. However, in summary, it was not possible to create the same magic on the screen. Despite being romantically paired and backed up by humble songs, the film had many flaws.
Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone from Khele Hum Jee Jaan Sey
The scripts are as much due to the compatibility between Abhishek and Deepika. The actors carry good films on their shoulders, but it didn’t impress the audience together.
