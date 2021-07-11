ESPYS 2021, hosted by acclaimed actor Anthony Mackie, celebrated sport’s greatest achievements, performances and times of the year





On Saturday night, some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment took to the rooftop of Pier 17 at the New York Seaport to celebrate the best sporting moments of the year at ESPYS 2021 presented by Capital One. The show was hosted by the actor Anthony mackie and broadcast live on ABC. Mackie, a sports fan from New Orleans, joked that he hated the Atlanta Falcons so much that he made sure he was on a flight when they were at the Super Bowl. He also hosted his favorite New Orleans athlete on the show, 14-year-old Scripps National Champion Spelling Bee and basketball phenomenon Zaila Vanguard. The evening’s first prize went to the Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who was named top varsity athlete, Mens Sports. Recording artist Kane Brown and Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim presented the award to Smith. Best Athlete, Womens Sports Went To Tennis Superstar Naomi Osaka. NBA Rookie of the Year LaMelo ball received the award for best breakthrough athlete, and Gonzaga and UCLA won the Best Game award for the Bulldogs’ 93-90 victory over the Bruins in a buzzer-beater knockdown in the NCAA Final Four. The Best Play category winner was Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler murray who threw a winning pass to the wide receiver ByAndré Hopkins beat the Buffalo Bills. The best championship performance went to the Olympian Simone Bilès for winning her seventh U.S. all-around title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships and a seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom brady won two awards for Best NFL Player and Best Athlete, Mens Sports. Every year, ESPYS recognizes individuals in the world of sport who have demonstrated admirable perseverance, courage and strength in the face of adversity with three renowned awards: the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage and the Pat Tillman Award for Service. Award-winning actor and bachelor Taye diggs presented the Pat Tillman Award for service to the Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford for her advocacy work on homelessness and child hunger. Later in the show, Tim tebow presented the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance to Chris Nikic, the first person with Down’s syndrome to complete an Ironman triathlon. Hello america Anchor Robin roberts gave a moving speech to present the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage to the WNBA superstar and activist Maya moore, who left the sport at the height of his career to devote his life again to criminal justice reform. ESPYS help raise awareness and fundraise for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the charity founded by ESPN and the late basketball coach Jim Valvano at the first ESPYS in 1993. ESPN and the V Foundation are committed to continue to raise awareness and fundraise for cancer research until there is a win over cancer. The evening’s final prize for the best team was presented by New York Jets Legend Joe namath to Super Bowl winners on Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After the show, the ESPNs The Undefeated hosted a 30-minute ESPYS live post, broadcast on the ESPN app, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook, featuring a recap of the evening, deepening the winners, recipients and highlights of the night’s moments. COMPLETELYE LIST OF ESPYS 2021 WINNERS Best Athlete, Women’s Sports: Naomi Osaka, Tennis Best Athlete, Men’s Sports: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Best Revolutionary Athlete: LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets Best Game: NCAA Men’s Final Four: Gonzaga (93) vs. UCLA (90) Top College Athlete, Women’s Sports: Paige Bueckers, University of Connecticut Basketball Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports: DeVonta Smith, Alabama Football Best Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Best Record Performance: Russell Westbrook, Washington Wizards – Breaks Oscar Robertsons 47-year-old triple-double record with 182 Best Game: Kyler Murray throws Hail Mary at DeAndre Hopkins (11/15/2020) Best Championship Performance: Simone Biles Championship moment: Los Angeles Dodgers win World Series Best coach: Tara VanDerveer Best international athlete, men’s football: Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus / Portugal national team Best international athlete, women’s football: Sam Mewis, Manchester City / USA national team Best NFL Player: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels Best NHL Player: Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks Best Driver: Lewis Hamilton, F1 Best NBA Player: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors Top WNBA Player: Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm Best Boxer: Tyson Fury Best MMA Fighter: Khabib Nurmagomedov Best Athlete, Men’s Golf: Phil Mickelson Best Athlete, Women’s Golf: Sei Young Kim Best Athlete, Men’s Tennis: Novak Djokovic Best Athlete, Women’s Tennis: Naomi Osaka Best Athlete, Male Action Sports: Gabriel Medina, Surf (BRA) Best Athlete, Women’s Action Sports: Chloe Kim, Snowboard (USA) Best jockey: Joel Rosario Best Disabled Athlete, Men’s Sports: Chris Nikic, Triathlon Best Disabled Athlete, Women’s Sports: Becca Murray, Wheelchair Basketball Best Pitcher: Tom Daugherty Best MLS Player: Diego Rossi, Los Angeles FC Top NWSL Player: Julie Ertz, Chicago Red Stars WWE Best Moment: Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair make history as the first black women to compete in the main event WrestleMania. SPECIAL PRICES Jimmy V Prize for Perseverance: Chris Nikic Arthur Ashe Prize for Courage: Maya Moore Pat Tillman Award for Service: Marcus Rashford More information on ESPY 2021 can be found in the official press kit. About the V Foundation for Cancer Research The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator. The V Foundation has funded more than $ 260 million in cancer research grants nationwide. Proceeds from the event benefit cancer research funded by the V Foundation. The Foundation awards breakthrough grants through a competitive process strictly overseen by a Scientific Advisory Board. For more information on the V Foundation, please visit v.org. -30-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://espnpressroom.com/us/press-releases/2021/07/the-2021-espys-hosted-by-acclaimed-actor-anthony-mackie-celebrated-the-biggest-achievements-performances-and-moments-of-the-year-in-sports/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos