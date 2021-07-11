Entertainment
Prince Charles refusing to make Edward the new Duke of Edinburgh after Philip’s death
Prince Charles does not want Edward to inherit the title of Duke of Edinburgh as intended, a source close to the Prince of Wales has reportedly said.
Edward, the Earl of Wessex, is the Queen’s only non-Duke son and was expected to one day inherit his father’s title.
Prince Charles took the title, in keeping with royal tradition, when Prince Philip, 99, passed away earlier this year.
But it has long been expected that Edward would eventually become the Duke of Edinburgh when his brother becomes king.
The Queen and Prince Philip said Edward would inherit the title “in due course” when he married Sophie Rhys-Jones in 1999.
But it is now claimed that Charles, who is generally thought to be in favor of the relief of the monarchy, is not enthusiastic about the idea, reports the Sunday opening hours.
A source told the newspaper: The prince is The Duke of Edinburgh in his current state, and it is up to him to decide what happens to the title. It won’t suit Edward.
Another source in close contact with the prince said: Edinburgh will not go to them [the Wessexes] with regard to the prince.
It’s a very different tone from the Palace’s message in 1999 when Edward got married.
At the time, Buckingham Palace said in a statement: The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and The Prince of Wales also agreed that Prince Edward should receive the Duchy of Edinburgh in due course, when the current title currently held by Prince Philip reverts to the Crown.
Once Charles becomes king, the title of Duke of Edinburgh will revert to the crown.
After Prince Philip’s death, Charles, known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, reportedly considered using the Edinburgh title, but was advised against it.
Edward had previously noted that the final decision rested with Charles.
He also explained how the title “theoretically” could have been given to Prince Andrew had he not been named Duke of York in 1986 when he married Sarah Ferguson.
Edward told the BBC: It was fine in theory a long time ago when it was kind of a pipe dream of my fathers …. and of course that will depend on whether the Prince of Wales, when he becomes king , if the hell do that, then wait and see. So yes, it will be quite a challenge to meet that.
Philip is said to have personally asked Edward to take the title.
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, told the Daily Telegraph: We sat there slightly stunned. He literally walked in straight in and said, okay. I would love to if you consider this.
The Earl of Wessex has previously assumed some of Philips’ sponsorship and is an administrator of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Rewards Program which was founded in 1956 with the aim of helping young people develop life skills.
A spokesperson for Clarence House told The Sunday Times: We do not comment on matters relating to membership.
