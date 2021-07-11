Radhika Madan Says She Was Told To Have The Surgery But She Felt She Was Already “Bahut Sahi” | Bollywood





Actress Radhika Madan is one of the few people who has successfully made the transition from television to cinema. She was seen in the daily soap opera Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi and then made her Bollywood debut with Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha. However, the journey has not always been easy. Speaking to Humans of Bombay, Radhika explained that she had to start training to make sure she didn’t lose her role on the show. “When I was 17, I was spotted by an agency for an audition for a TV show. Within 3 days, I was in Bombay shooting for the show. But working on this show was tough. The hours. of work barely gave me time to sleep, which made me gain a few extra pounds. Then I started hearing rumors that I would be replaced on the show. I think that pushed me exploring my limits, so I started getting up early, practicing and focusing even more on my job. I started to lose myself in my character. And I realized that was my climax is what I want to do, ”she told the popular social media page. Read also : Vicky Kaushal shares first audition pic as he completes 9 years in Bollywood Radhika also explained how she ultimately decided to quit television to pursue a career in film. “I was told that I had to be a particular shape, size and size. I was also told that I had to have an operation or to have certain parts of the body corrected. And I always questioned that because que mujhe toh main bahut sahi lagti hun (I think I am great). Who are these people to tell me that I am not pretty? But for the next 1.5 years, I did not have a job. It’s very easy to doubt oneself at such a time, but I knew the journey is more important than the destination. In Actually, I made a conscious effort to have a blast in my auditions. And soon after , I signed my first film and other projects followed, ”she said. “I remember I put on 12kg for a role to look older, and at the same time I had to audition for a 17 year old character, both in a month! But again, I didn’t had only one motto just have fun! This audition turned out to be one of my best and I got the part, “she added. Since her debut, Radhika has starred in films such as Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Angrezi Medium and most recently in Vasan Bala’s Spotlight from the Netflix anthology Ray.

