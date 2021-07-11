Battle of the Hunks: Day soap stars take on branded guys to help support foster kids





Christmas in July is not only the theme of the original Hallmark Channels films airing in the height of the summer season, it is also a month-long campaign to help provide essential fall school supplies for children. with foster families or those at risk of entering. the foster care system. Led by Days of our Lives and Former General Hospital Jen Lilley, who moonlighted in the TV movie world as the star of a multitude of Hallmark originals, the actress recently recruited some of her soap buddies to take on the guys on the card making chain as ‘They show their support for fundraising and the giveaway. To follow her Instagram post in June in which she posted a video of the guys from Hallmark supporting the campaign, the Lilleys soap star pals from Days of our Lives including Eric Martsolf, Billy Flynn, Brant Daughterty, Paul Telfer, Shawn christian, Mike Manning, Little fool, Christophe Sean, and Lamon Archey, have released their own version of the campaign (pictured below) as they tell their Hallmark counterparts how much they want to help kids too. You know what Hallmark guys? We also want to help the children, begins Martsolf in the soap guys video. Oh, hi girl. We hear it’s hot girls’ summer, adds Flynn. Do you know what’s hot? asks Daugherty. Celebrating Christmas in July, Telfer responds as he does push-ups while wearing a Santa hat. Helping children in foster care, proclaims Christian. Have fun while running for a chance to win $ 25,000 at amazing prizes! Endowment actions. So what are you doing this summer? Gering asks as he stands in his pool. Why don’t you join us in helping the children? says Christopher who is pictured holding a guitar while wearing a cowboy hat. The video ends with Archey saying, Happy hot girl Summer. Hottie! by making his pecs dance. ChristmasIsNotCancelled.com The Hallmark video features guys like Paul Campbell, Chris McNally, Will kemp, Carlo Marques, Marcus Rosner, Paul Greene, Andrew Walker, and Chris Russell. Former soap stars Ryan paevey and Trevor Donovan are also featured alongside the soap star and Hallmark channel favorite, Cameron Mathison. Our goal is to send 2,021 foster children back to school this fall with backpacks full of school supplies. Help us reach our goal and have a chance to win $ 25,000 in prizes !! read a message on ChristmasIsNotCancelled.com, the website hosting the donation campaign launched in 2020 by Lilley and her friend Ale because they wanted to prevent the cancellation of the Christmas season caused by the pandemic. With less than 500 backpacks to fill with supplies, you can contribute by participating for a chance to win prizes every week. Fans can also purchase several gifts, including camp gear marked with Christmas in July. Visit the Christmas is not canceled for more information and to support the Christmas in July campaign. More on the subject

