The Suicide Squad: 10 weirdest squad members

James Gunn’sThe suicide squadis fast approaching and fans are already excited to explore some of the characters who have been chosen for the roster. The previousSuicide SquadThe film definitely focused on powerful roster members like Harley Quinn and Deadshot, but the new DCEU project seems to be learning from some of the team’s weirder incarnations.

While there are certainly some Weird Suicide Squad Thieves in the upcoming movie, there is also a whole slew of other weird characters that have made an impact in the comics. They may not all have survived their missions, but at least they had the honor of being part of the team.

ten King shark

King Shark will make his big screen debut inThe suicide squad,but he and his father Kamo have both been members of the Suicide Squad in the source material for years. In fact, the DC Universe has quite a few animal-based thieves their heroes have to battle against, from Gorilla Grodd to Killer Croc.

However, King Shark is one of the most versatile of the bunch. Coming from a mythological background, this walking and talking predator is one of the most dangerous members of the team. Still, he’s as intimidating as he is stupid, and he’s certainly odd both in appearance and in concept.

9 The detachable child

The other character Gunn’s Squad will feature in the production is The Detachable Kid. Sometimes known as the Arm-Fall-Off Boy, the name says it all. The detachable child’s limbs can be separated from their body so that they can be used as weapons.

It’s a truly useless power and there’s no doubt that TDK probably won’t survive the next DCEU movie. The Kid is definitely brave and daring, but what he has on his mind he certainly ruins with ability. Despite the unnecessary giveaway, The Detachable Kid is still a fun addition to any team and fans are excited to see him in action in The suicide squad.

8 Ambush bug

Sometimes there are characters that might be too weird even for the Squad and Ambush Bug is certainly one of those examples. The hero has served alongside the Justice League as well, but certainly has some identity issues. Under the strange costume is a human; fueled by love for its alien technology.

While most heroes treat him with disdain, Ambush Bug is one of the few DC Comics characters to realize he’s actually inside a fictional one. Able to teleport across the universe, his abilities are certainly useful, but his personality makes him difficult to be around.

7 Baby boom

There are plenty of great comics to check out ahead of Suicide Squad’s return to screen, although fans may not be immediately looking for material with Baby Boom. DC’s current creation is one of the strangest on their list. Genetically mutated, the character has been stuck as a young girl for most of her life.

Unlike some of the other bizarre members of Suicide Squad, Baby Boom has a brilliant ability, with the power to blow things up with his mind. Dangerous and unpredictable, Boom is one of the team’s many certified insane members and has already found herself aligned with the group known as Infinity Inc.

6 big punk

A history teacher who has functioned as a British villain, Amanda Waller brought Hunky Punk into the group to help manipulate the actions of the British government. The character does not look like a traditional villain, taking on the appearance of a cruel gargoyle in battle armor.

Punk’s claim to fame is that he actually manages to save Harley Quinn’s life; another weird squad member. Like so many before, Hunky Punk is taken down quickly, never surviving until the next mission. Unlike the other thugs in the group, Hunky Punk was actually incredibly wealthy, making his allegiances even more questionable.

5 Chemo

There are very few characters who are truly terrifying in their appearance due to the weirdness of their design. Chemo is actually one of the few though. The green spot looks totally deadly and has a perfect mastery of its chemical reactions.

Able to control his body mass and size, regenerate himself, increase his strength and produce destructive radiation, this mass of biohazardous waste is not the best teammate to have due to the damage he could cause to her entourage. There has never been another like Chemo in the history of the Squad.

4 There is bump

Duela Dent is insane and keeps changing her identity, claiming to be the daughter of a number of notable DC Universe Villains. Dent apparently finally settled down as the daughter of the Joker, an unpredictable entity in its own right.

Both a member of the team and of the Teen Titans in the past, Dent has no power but has an impressive array of skills and a hilarious assortment of weapons. As she continues to change her identity, she has taken on a number of aliases, including Harlequin, Card Queen, and Jokester.

3 Gentleman Ghost

An old-school character with an abnormal premise, this ghostly villain is best known for battling both Hawkman and Hawkgirl. Appearing in a grisly white suit and gentleman’s top hat, this see-through criminal is a mainstay of the DC Universe.

Although he never featured prominently, Gentleman Ghost found a place in the Suicide Squad. His wit sets him apart from the rest of the team, with his intangibility and impressive multidimensional weapons helping him turn the tide of battle.

2 Punch and jewel

Punch and his wife Jewelee really do double duty. They were both members of the Suicide Squad and are clearly influenced by costumed criminals like Harley Quinn and The Joker. Punch and Jewelee have some of the strangest outfits and are both equally crazy.

This team of childhood lovers complement each other brilliantly in the field. Almost an extension of the other, they use some bizarre alien technology they once found, offering an array of bizarre weapons to carry out their evil plans.

1 Catalyst

The Arrowverse has featured some terrifying drug villains, but never surprisingly one of them was taken from the Suicide Squad or any of the mainstream shows. The character had the ability to create any state caused by narcotics in his victim.

The character can control the molecular makeup of those around him, which is why he has such a terrifying skill set. Catalyst also chose to dress like a nightmare scientist, ready to experiment on the minds of the fools and the innocent.

