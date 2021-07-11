Pyer Moss pays homage to black American inventions with sleek cornrows and ice cream-dusted nails





Emily Rudman, Founder of Emilie Heathe, has developed the nail art for every Pyer Moss show to date. She partnered with lead artist Gina Edwards to create designs that would complement and extend the bold, at times ironic looks that were seen on the runway. For the nail base, Rudman and Edwards carefully layered a mix of fan-favorite shades like Billions and The Perfect Red, as well as custom blends. Then they added accessories to match each look. For the lamp, which has been reinterpreted as a hanging chandelier, we added Swarovski crystals to the nails, and for the Super Soaker look, we created a custom sticker, Rudman explained. We were really inspired by the looks themselves. For the hair, stylist Jawara oversaw impeccably crisp braids, making sure each model’s hair was not only well-groomed, but also shiny. Cornrows underway behind the scenes at Pyer Moss. Photo: Hunter Abrams The makeup paid homage to the sexy and cool neutral look that took over the ’90s with lined lips and subtle bronze. Using Bobbi Brown Browns Long-Wear Weightless Foundation and Crushed Lip Line Lipstick, Global Makeup Artist and Artist-in-Residence Bobbi Brown Mali Magic wanted to recreate the confidence black women have always exuded. I just thought about how powerful we were and still are, she said backstage. I feel like the ’90s looks were so bold and shameless and I wanted to keep that same essence. A tribute to the single-use bottle stopper, invented by Amos E. Long. Photo: Hunter Abrams

