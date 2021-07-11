Rahul Vaidya on Amit Kumar-Indian Idol 12 row: I don’t know why people make so much fuss

Rahul Vaidya, who was a contestant for the first season of Indian Idol, reacted to the controversy surrounding Indian Idol 12. In May, Amit Kumar said in an interview that he did not appreciate the Kishore Kumar tribute episode. of Indian Idol 12 he was asked to be a guest judge. He further claimed that he simply followed the instructions of the teams to congratulate all the competitors.

In an interview, Rahul Vaidya said that while he is not aware of what is happening on Indian Idol now, he does not see the big deal even though a guest judge has been asked to refrain from criticizing the competitors. He also criticized the show’s romantic angle and said it was just for entertainment.

Speaking to a leading daily, Rahul said he was not aware of the controversies Indian Idol 12 has been involved in or what is going on behind the scenes now. I had read somewhere that one of the guests commented that he had been asked to congratulate the competitors. I think all the singers on the show are good singers. There is no denying their talent. Ultimately, what happens at the end of the day of the show is done from an entertainment point of view. The show is made to get the singers heard, but there is also an entertainment quotient attached to it, he said.

If you asked a guest judge to congratulate a competitor and not criticize, what is the problem. I don’t know why people make such a fuss about it. I also heard that there was a romantic angle to the show, it was made for fun. She was not told to marry the candidate at gunpoint. Why such a big deal, the show has been airing for 6-7 months, and it’s done just for entertainment, he added.

Rahul was the second runner-up on Indian Idol 1. He was recently seen as a contender on Bigg Boss 14. He will also be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 which will air soon.