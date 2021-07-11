Entertainment
Rahul Vaidya on Amit Kumar-Indian Idol 12 row: I don’t know why people make so much fuss
- Rahul Vaidya has responded to the controversy surrounding Indian Idol 12, after Amit Kumar claimed he was asked to praise the candidates, regardless of his opinion.
POSTED ON JUL 11, 2021 9:58 AM
Rahul Vaidya, who was a contestant for the first season of Indian Idol, reacted to the controversy surrounding Indian Idol 12. In May, Amit Kumar said in an interview that he did not appreciate the Kishore Kumar tribute episode. of Indian Idol 12 he was asked to be a guest judge. He further claimed that he simply followed the instructions of the teams to congratulate all the competitors.
In an interview, Rahul Vaidya said that while he is not aware of what is happening on Indian Idol now, he does not see the big deal even though a guest judge has been asked to refrain from criticizing the competitors. He also criticized the show’s romantic angle and said it was just for entertainment.
Speaking to a leading daily, Rahul said he was not aware of the controversies Indian Idol 12 has been involved in or what is going on behind the scenes now. I had read somewhere that one of the guests commented that he had been asked to congratulate the competitors. I think all the singers on the show are good singers. There is no denying their talent. Ultimately, what happens at the end of the day of the show is done from an entertainment point of view. The show is made to get the singers heard, but there is also an entertainment quotient attached to it, he said.
Read also | Evelyn Sharma is expecting first child with husband Tushaan Bhindi: we are in heaven
If you asked a guest judge to congratulate a competitor and not criticize, what is the problem. I don’t know why people make such a fuss about it. I also heard that there was a romantic angle to the show, it was made for fun. She was not told to marry the candidate at gunpoint. Why such a big deal, the show has been airing for 6-7 months, and it’s done just for entertainment, he added.
Rahul was the second runner-up on Indian Idol 1. He was recently seen as a contender on Bigg Boss 14. He will also be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 which will air soon.
To close
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/tv/rahul-vaidya-on-amit-kumar-indian-idol-12-row-i-don-t-know-why-people-are-making-such-a-big-fuss-101625977265527.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]