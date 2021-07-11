Entertainment
NYCB dancer Sara Adams: It was really hard not to be there last year
For dancer Sara Adams, opening night can’t come soon enough.
It will be moving to be in front of an audience… to give back this art form, she said. I can speak for all of us who were delighted. It was really hard not to be there last year.
What has kept her going since last March is that she has continued to move.
I danced in every room even though it was with a chair, she laughs. When I visited my family on Cape Cod, I danced in every room of their house. Even my parents said they know my routine now. I have also tried new types of online courses. I immersed myself and certified myself in Pilates. I stayed busy.
Adams is even more excited than just being able to dance in front of a live audience this summer. While Shell dances in two ballets (Sleeping Beauty and The Concert) that she has previously performed, she makes her company debut in two roles: the Rubies segment of Jewels and Apollo.
I am super excited. I had done Rubies before but had never done the Apollo solo, she said. At school, I did the Apollo variants but it’s been so long.
Adams had been a member of the corps de ballet since 2009 until she was promoted to soloist in 2017. And it was as a member of the dancing corps Rubies that she saw the pas de deux.
But I didn’t expect to do it. It was so much fun learning new choreography. It takes me out of my comfort zone, she said.
The first thing she did was research other performances by watching videos at the Library of the Performing Arts to see Edward Villella and Patricia McBride dancing.
It was to get the essence of the room. The choreography is very jazzy and playful and you use your hips more and there is some complex partner stuff, Adams said. Then I want to bring my own ideas to it.
She said she also trusted her partner, Gonzalo Garcia, who previously danced the role.
He’s such a great partner. He’s more nervous about having to talk, Adams laughs.
Garcia is the host of the All Balanchine performances.
Stravinsky composed the music that has always been made by an orchestra. But this summer, it will be the two pianists who will try to recreate the orchestral score.
It’s different. With the orchestra, you listen to certain instruments as cues, and the pianist will try to recreate some of these sounds. So I listened to the Stravinsky a lot, Adams said.
The four days at PSPC will pass quickly, but there is very little time lag in his schedule.
Get off to a good start on August 3 to begin the fall rehearsals, she said. I’ll probably go visit my family by then.

