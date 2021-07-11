The Handmaid’s Tale actor who played a deadly prostitute in the black crime thriller Sin City





It’s virtually impossible to have starred in The Handmaid’s Tale without something really terrible happened to your character, and that’s certainly true for Alexis Bledel. The 39-year-old Texas actor and model portrayed Emily Malek aka Ofglen in the popular TV series, and in 2017, she won “Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series” for the role. As with all maids, Emily suffered unimaginable cruelty at the hands of the Gilead authorities, especially when her sexuality caused her to be mutilated in a very sensitive area. But this is not the first time that she plays a character in a precarious situation among predatory men. One of her first roles saw her start a war between the police and prostitutes in the neo-noir crime thriller, Sin City. But it is progressing a bit. READ MORE: Harry Melling: the Harry Potter actor who had a huge career Alexis made her television debut in Gilmore Girls in 2000, after spending years on camera as a model. Bledel’s parents encouraged her to try community theater in Houston when she was eight, hoping it would help their daughter overcome her shyness. She went on to star in productions of Our Town, The Wizard of Oz and Aladdin, and was later spotted at a local mall to become a model, according to IMDb. After signing up for NYU as a film major and debuting as Rory in Gilmore Girls, the actor went on to land roles in various other productions. These include The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Sin City (2005) and Post Grad (2009) film series.



In Sin City, she played Becky, a prostitute, who knew how to take care of herself in a seedy world of lust and violence. "She's a very professional prostitute. She carries a gun and kicks ass," Alexis reportedly said at the time. A synopsis on IMDb's website reads: "An exploration of the dark and miserable city of the Basin and three of its inhabitants, all caught up in violent corruption." One night in the old town, Becky is harassed by Benicio del Toro's character, Jack Rafferty. When she is shot to force her into his car, his Old Town comrade Miho kills him by cutting his throat. His death sparks a war between the prostitutes and the police, after they realize that he was, in fact, a cop, and they violated an agreement between the two groups. Sadly, Becky is shot in the final battle, after selling her friends to save themselves. The fourth season of The Handmaid's Tale is currently airing on Channel 4 and has 10 episodes.

