Mallika Sherawat gives preview of her weekend frenzy in Los Angeles, fans marvel at itna bada dosa | Bollywood





Mallika Sherawat gave a glimpse into her life in Los Angeles, much to the delight of her Instagram followers. On Saturday, she shared a glimpse of her weekend binge – a paper dosa. She added hashtags such as delicious food, eat clean and vegan food, and healthy food. Several fans dropped heart emojis on Mallika Sherawats’ post. BETTER! VEGAN! FOOD! NEVER! we wrote. Itna bada dosa (Such a big dosa), pointed out another. You’re still awesome mom take care and keep shining like an angel @mallikasherawat, a third commented. One dhosa for the whole city, joked a fourth. In 2013, Mallika told Variety that she enjoys social freedom in the United States, while she finds India regressive for women. I made the conscious decision to divide my time between Los Angeles, America and India. So now when I experience this social freedom in America and when I go back to India which is so regressive for women … it’s really depressing to see that as an independent woman, she said. said. Mallika made her leading role debut with Khwahish in 2003. She is known for films such as Murder, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Aap Ka Suroor, Welcome and Double Dhamaal. She has also been part of international projects including Jackie Chan-starrer The Myth, Politics of Love and Time Raiders. Earlier this year, she was seen in Rajat Kapoors RK / RKAY. Read also | Riddhima Kapoor Sahni says Neetu Kapoor will be Ranbir Kapoor’s wife’s fabulous mother-in-law: she won’t interfere In 2019, Mallika made her digital debut with the ALTBalaji series Booo Sabki Phategi, alongside Tusshar Kapoor. She played a ghost in the web series, also starring Krushna Abhishek, Sanjay Mishra, Kiku Sharda, and Shefali Jariwala. Speaking to PTI in 2019, Mallika said the digital space is a boon for actors. The actors see a freedom that did not exist before. Now is the golden period where you get fleshy parts and express yourself freely. There is censorship, the movies are stereotypical, she says. Traditional Bollywood is very fearful, they don’t want to risk it if the formula works. There are exceptions like Stree, AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho but we make 1,500 films a year of which only a handful stand out, she added.

