Reality TV Shows Can Be A Turning Point In An Actor’s Career: Vishal Aditya Singh





TV actor Vishal Aditya Singh, who rose to fame thanks to his stint on Bigg Boss and is now preparing for Khatron Ke Khiladi, believes reality shows can boost an artist’s career. The 33-year-old actor, known for appearing in shows such as Begusarai, Chandrakanta, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, has appeared on reality shows like Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan, where he became the second finalist. Singh believes that the reality format plays an important role in popularizing TV actors, who are usually famous by the name of the characters they play on TV shows. If you have a defined fan base, you get reality shows. Reality TV shows are definitely a boost to your career. I must say that this is a turning point in the career of an actor. But how one uses this opportunity depends on person to person. Usually, audiences know TV actors by their character names. But through such shows people can see your personality and you end up becoming known by your real name. So it benefits an actor, Singh told PTI in an interview. Citing an example of his post in his life, “Bigg Boss,” the actor said he has become a household name and now audiences want to know more about him. “In addition, your market value increases in a certain way,” he added. In the 11th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Singh is pitted against other famous contestants – Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Mehek Chahal, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood and singers Rahul Vaidya and Aastha Gill. For the Bihar-born actor, the main reason for doing Khatron Ke Khiladi is his penchant for the action genre. I like action movies and comedies. I don’t know if I’m going to be able to make an action movie or not, so I made my desire come true through this show. It’s a show that gives you thrills and adventure in every episode. I had a great experience, he says. The upcoming season will see filmmaker Rohit Shetty return as the host of the adventure reality show, which was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, in June of this year with COVID-19 security protocols. . The actor said he was grateful that he had the opportunity to overcome his fears thanks to Khatron Ke Khiladi. It is about daring against fear. I have been so afraid of water since I was a child that I have barely been in a swimming pool. In addition, I also have a phobia of heights. I have tried to overcome my fears by doing a water based stunt even though I am not a swimmer. The Colors channel show will air from July 17. (This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

