Scooter Braun and his wife Yael Cohen Braun are going their separate ways? | Entertainment





Scooter Braun and his wife Yael Cohen Braun are said to have separated. According to a source, the couple have decided to go their separate ways, although they remain on good terms and have no plans to divorce at this time. An insider told Page Six of the New York Post: They are friends. “ The 40-year-old record manager – who manages Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber – has been married to the businesswoman, with whom he has Jagger, six, Levi, four, and Hart, two, since 2014. Just last year, Yael unveiled the secret to their enduring love, which she explained came from being able to support each other “in any way”, including by stepping back and giving back. ‘space if necessary. She said: “Whether it’s time together to figure it out or whether it’s giving each other space to experience the treatment, giving each other grace when life is weak. Sometimes things go right. having more attention and sometimes things are going to have less attention, but knowing that we have signed up for better or for worse and that we are giving each other what we need at that time. “I’m looking at everything through the 20-year-old lens on the road. Will I look back and be proud of how we’ve responded to something, how we’ve handled something, how we’ve handled it. Got it? I still want the answer to be yes. “ The 33-year-old mining heiress added how they kept their romance alive by enjoying date nights together, which can range from evenings watching Netflix shows on the couch. She added, “Sometimes they’re really exciting and we’re going to do something fun where we’re going to spend an evening with friends and do something that we love. And sometimes it’s literally about cooking dinner and watching “Love Is Blind” on the couch, which is just as exciting, isn’t going to lie. “I think you just have to turn off the phone and be together, wherever it is. Sometimes it’s home and sometimes it’s outside, but be intentional and determined because it’s our time. “

