Modo Yoga celebrates its sixth anniversary and 12,000 yoga classes





This year has taught me that nothing can be taken for granted, says Chad Underwood, owner of Modo Yoga Columbus on Dublin Road. Adapt. First. Working with this wonderful community and this practice has meant the world to me and our great community here at Modo Yoga Columbus. Providing excellent warmth and education classes over the past 6 years has given Modo Yoga a solid foundation of support to survive and thrive in 2020. Over the past 18 months, Modo Yoga has built and opened a second hot yoga room, launched online content and graduated nine new teachers. As COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, students have filled available seats at Modo Yoga. As the restrictions eased, it allowed us to open up our spaces to the students we have come to love and know over the past 6 years, says Underwood. I am always grateful for the hundreds of students who enter our space. Modo Yoga was founded in Toronto by two yoga teachers who envisioned soothing hot yoga classes held in eco-friendly studios. In 2019, one of the founders of Modos, Ted Grand, chose Columbus Yoga mode for a stopover on its international tour of Modo sites. Grand shared how pleased he was with what he saw in Columbus. Modo now runs several hot yoga classes per day at its location at 1042 Dublin Road. From highly suitable for beginners to Yin yoga and Vinyasa flow, Modo can accommodate any level of student. Special sessions such as sound baths and karma yoga classes are also on the program. Modo also hosts classes and other events at Land-Grant Brewing, High Banks Distillery and other venues. We have now taught 12,000 classes here in Columbus, says Underwood. The pandemic forced us to adapt, moving to a virtual studio and then back again. We were constantly wondering when we would be forced to pivot again, however, this community has been amazing. Modo Yoga Columbus is located at 1042 Dublin Road. For more information visit modoyoga.com/columbus.

