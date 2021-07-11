Delhi and Mumbai theaters call for help: Why be unfair to us, they ask | Bollywood





People are out after the lockdown is lifted, back in malls, restaurants, going to hill stations. Life seems to be resuming its course in almost every industry except theaters. They have yet to get clearance to open in key Bollywood markets such as Maharashtra and Delhi, and people in this industry are not very happy about it. Especially now that even the stadiums have been given the green light in the capital. Rajender Singh Jyala, director of programming at INOX, says that while a few states have allowed theaters to reopen, nothing major can be done until major markets do so. Maharashtra accounts for nearly 30 to 35 percent of Bollywood collections. Until these great centers are closed, nothing can happen. It is high time that cinemas were allowed to reopen. In Delhi, except the theaters, everything is open: shopping centers, markets. We are really surprised. At the same time, we hope that by next week we will be authorized, he said. From an exhibitor’s perspective, Akshaye Rathi says the treatment of theaters has been a bit unfair compared to other industries. He also asks that employment be taken into consideration. This sector generates this and goes into lakhs and lakhs of people. There are so many who are the only members of their family earning a living. It was pretty brutal for the film exhibition industry. All other industries, like restaurants, can at least do home deliveries and operate in one way or another. They have some income, if you measure that barometer, he jokes. Much hope rested on the great films to revive the theater industry, in particular Bell bottom, Sooryavanshi, Laal Singh Chadha, Maidaan, and 83. However, with no statute on reopening theaters, their theater owners are not sure what the future holds. This leads to a feeling of helplessness, as Manoj Desai, executive director of G7 Multiplex also puts it. Kya Karein, we are losing a lot. We pay the property tax, the water tax, the minimum electricity bill. There is no incoming, all outgoing. It is absolutely not justified. Hum toh 50 percent of the seats mein bhi taiyaar hain, the authorities soch hi nahi rahe, hamari taraf dekh hi nahi rahe, he laments. Desai adds that there have been several meetings of the multiplex and single screen associations, but nothing has happened yet. Business expert Atul Mohan argues that in fact places like shopping malls and robberies are even riskier. He says a fear factor has been generated. Theaters are closed first and then not allowed to reopen, this has made people believe that movie theaters are a dangerous place. Restaurants and planes have the same seating conditions, in fact the latter is more cramped. Theaters still have room, he says.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/delhi-and-mumbai-theatres-cry-for-help-why-be-unfair-to-us-they-question-101625992237549.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos