Young Jugal Hansraj, Urmila Matondkar watch “Masoom” next to Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah in return photo | Bollywood





Ram Gopal Varma presented Bollywood fans with a return photo of Masoom’s sets on Sunday. The 1983 film starred Jugal Hansraj, Urmila Matondkar with Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah leading the way. It was directed by Shekhar Kapur. Speaking to Twitter, Ram Gopal Varma shared the black-and-white photo of the cast with the director. In the photo, little ones Jugal Hansraj and Urmila Matondkar, who were child artists in the film, could instantly be identified, smiling for the camera alongside their parents on screen. RGV shared the photo with the caption: “See what MASOOM looks like @shekharkapur standing next to his MASOOM cast.” Fans followed the thread and shared their reaction. “So the real Shekhar Kapoor is actually a masoom and a natural person,” one fan commented. “Great photo and great movie, ThanQ for sharing,” added another fan. “I still feel like Shekhar Kapoor could have made more movies,” commented a third fan. Masoom marked Shekhar Kapur’s directorial debut. The screenplay, dialogue and lyrics for Masoom were written by Gulzar while the music was by RD Burman. The film continues to be one of Shekhar’s most popular films. After Masoom, Shekhar only directed a handful of films, including Mr. India, Bandit Queen, Elizabeth and New York, I Love You. He also has the long-delayed Paani project in the pipeline. Jugal had made his debut as a lead actor years after Masoom’s release and had acted in a few films, including Mohabbatein with Shah Rukh Khan. However, he hasn’t appeared in any movies since Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh in 2016 with Vidya Balan. Urmila appeared in numerous films from the 1990s and early 2000s, working closely with RGV. She then joined Shiv Sena. Also Read: Ayushmann Khurranas Wife Tahira Kashyap Says She’s Hypocrite For Posting Gymnasium Dancing Video. here’s why Meanwhile, Shabana made headlines earlier this week after she was spotted traveling to Dilip Kumar’s home after his death. Naseeruddin also made headlines after being released from Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, where he was being treated for pneumonia.

