Six local plays presented during the inaugural showcase

SEQUIM – The Olympic Theater Arts Center’s first annual exhibition of new works opens Friday for just one weekend. Six short pieces by local authors writing on the theme of resilience will be presented at the theater at 414 N. Sequim Ave. The performance hours are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:00 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $ 15 for the general public, $ 13 for OTA members, and $ 10 for students with a school ID card. They are available at the theater box office from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Friday or online at www.OlympicTheaterArts.org. For more information, call 360-683-7326. This is the very first showcase of new works in community theater. A team of established and new to OTA directors are working with a cast of local actors, ranging from veterans to newbies, to bring these stories to life for the first time. “OTA’s first annual exhibition of new work aims to highlight the written voices of our community,” OTA said in a press release. New and previously unseen pieces by Suzanne Bailie, Aurora Lagattuta, Gabriel Mills and Sarah Brabant, Susan Noyes, John Painter and the late Jim Guthrie will take the stage. This year’s showcase is dedicated to longtime OTA actor and director Jim Guthrie. The plays are a collection of comedies, dramas with musical nuances. “My piece arose out of my deep appreciation of the powers of imagination and music that I rediscovered during COVID,” said Aurora Lagattuta, author of “I Dance For Purple,” The Story of an Isolated Woman finding freedom and connection through imagination, music and dance. “Often times I thought I was turning to sound and history to escape reality, but I found that songs and dreams also help my mind and body remember another reality as well. true, the one that lives in the pulse of our blood and the joy of our expression. ” Susan Noyes, author of “Goodbye Cruel World,” said that given the theme, frustrated older people sparked her interest. The play tells the story of two women making a suicide pact with the intervention of fate. “I write comedy because I think we need it,” Noyes said. Laughter is so needed right now. Said John Painter – who wrote “Dance Your Dance,” a poignant comedy about five souls whose conversations in death reveal their persistence in life – “I think it’s easy to focus on what we perceive as our failures, when we often fail to recognize our successes. “Dance Your Dance was born out of a desire to celebrate the spirit of resilience that we discover in our darkest times. ”



