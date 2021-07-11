Free outdoor concerts are taking place this week in Sequim, Port Angeles





Free outdoor concerts are scheduled this week in Port Angeles and Sequim. Port Townsend’s free weekly concerts on the wharf will begin on August 5th. Port Townsend Main Street shows will be filled with local bands, beer, wine and cider at Pope Marine Park Plaza on Water Street in Madison Street. The Port Townsend weekly series, which has drawn 300 to 400 people to the park in the past, was canceled in 2020. But Mari Mullen, executive director of the Port Townsend Main Street program, said “we are moving forward” this summer. The square will open for people to set up lawn chairs and picnic blankets at 4:30 p.m. each Thursday; live music flows from the stage from 5 to 7 p.m. Cort Armstrong & Paul-Stehr Green / Backwoods Hucksters will perform at 6 p.m. Tuesday at KSQM Studios at 609 W. Washington St., Suite 17 during the Sequim Music Where You Park series. On Wednesday at 6 p.m., Abakis will play vintage country at the Port Angeles concerts on the pier. The concerts are sponsored by the Juan de Fuca Arts Festival. On August 3, Sequim will begin the Music in the Park series every Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the James Center for the Performing Arts in Carrie Blake Park at 500 N. Blake Ave. The City of Sequim and the City Arts Advisory Commission are co-sponsoring the series with Sequim Community Broadcasting / KSQM Radio. Here is the program for the rest of the summer: Sequim Music where you park • July 20 – Kalen Wolfe and The Shift at Sequim Valley Airport, 468 Dorothy Hunt Lane. • July 27 – John Hoover & The Mighty Quinns at Purple Haze Organic Lavender Farm, 180 Bell Bottom Road. Music in the Park – Everything at Carrie Blake Park • August 3 – Stardust Big Band, big band jazz. • August 10 – Band of the North West Navy, classical, dixieland, jazz and contemporary. • August 17 – Bread and sauce, Americana, blues, classic rock and soul. • August 24 – Buck Ellard Band, mix of traditional country mixed with classic rock, blues and originals. • August 31 – Black Diamond Junction, classic tubes. The Grand Finale of the Sequim Summer Series will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, at the James Center for the Performing Arts in Carrie Blake Park, 500 N. Blake Ave. Tess Teel Trio will perform from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Sound Advise with Dawn Martin will be on stage from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. For more information on the free Sequim concert series, see sequimwa.gov/512/Summer-Music -Events. Port-Angeles • July 21 – Crushwater, alternative folk, rock. • July 28 – Pato Banton and the new generation, reggae • August 4 – Ranger and the rearrangers, Gypsy jazz. • August 11 – Backwoods Hucksters, Americana and blue. • August 18 – Three too many, rock covers. • August 25 – Black Diamond Junction, classic hits. For more information on Port Angeles concerts, see jffa.org/concerts-on-the-pier or call 360-457-5411. Port Townsend August 5: Uncle Funk & the Dope 6, with a free rock, funk and R&B setlist. August 12: Abakis, aka Aba Kiser, classic soul mix, powerful vocals and Kottke style fingerpicking guitar. August 19: Sound advice, with singer Dawn Martin, offers Motown, soul and rock’n’roll. August 26: The merry doers mix of psychedelia and roots rock. September 2: Kevin Mason and the PT All Stars, with singer Christa Holbrook, travel from soul to rock through rhythm and blues. Sponsors and volunteers are helping make this series happen, Mullen said, and the Main Street program can use more of it. For more information on the wharf concerts and other ongoing fall and winter events, check out PTmain street.org, call 360-385-7911, or email [email protected]



