Greta Gerwig Confirmed To Direct The Barbie Movie | Entertainment





Greta Gerwig is officially directing the movie “Barbie”. The director of “Lady Bird” and “Little Women” was already working on the script with Noah Baumbach, but it is now confirmed that the 37-year-old filmmaker will also direct. In an interview with Vogue, Margot Robbie, who will play the iconic toy in the live-action movie, blurted out that Greta is directing. She said: “People usually hear Barbie and think, I know what this movie is going to be, and then they hear Greta Gerwig writing it and making it, and they’re like, Oh, well, maybe I do not do it ‘” Sources have also confirmed to Variety that this is true. The 31-year-old actress previously vowed to give audiences “something totally different” than they would expect from the famous Mattel doll, revealing that she and her LuckyChap Entertainment Company like to do things “a little bit on the left. of the Center”. Margot said last year: “Something like Barbie where the PI, the name itself, people immediately get a feel for ‘Oh Margot is playing Barbie, I know what it is”, but our goal is to say “Whatever you are” by thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different than what you didn’t know you wanted. ‘” Margot’s production partner Josey McNamara believes the acclaimed duo will help change viewers’ expectations of the project. He explained, “Like Margot said, you think you know what the movie is with Margot as Barbie, but Greta and Noah knocked it down, and we can’t wait to get into that one. . “ Margot added that she hopes to spark a “thoughtful conversation” with the film. The ‘Birds of Prey’ star said, “Now can we really honor the IP and the fan base and also surprise people? Because if we can do all of that and provoke thoughtful conversation then we shoot. really on all cylinders. “ The film centers on the expulsion of Barbie from Barbie Land for failing to meet the expectations of its residents and Robbie is hoping he will put some “positivity in the world.” She previously said: “I think this is a great opportunity to show positivity in the world and a change to be ambitious for the younger ones.” Barbie was created by Ruth Handler after being inspired by watching her daughter Barbara play with paper dolls as if they were adults. Ruth with the help of her husband Elliot – who was a co-founder of the toy company Mattel – developed and launched Barbie in 1959 and they immediately had a blow on their hands that has lasted to this day.

