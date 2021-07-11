Naseeruddin Shah Was In Same Hospital As Dilip Kumar, Says Saira Banu Visited Him: “Sahab Asked About You” Bollywood





Naseeruddin Shah revealed that Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu recently visited him at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. Naseeruddin was admitted to hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia. Coincidentally, Dilip was also admitted to the same hospital before his death last week. Dilip Kumar died on July 7 following a long illness. The Bollywood icon was admitted to hospital on June 30 after complaining of shortness of breath. Naseeruddin Shah was also hospitalized around the same time and was also discharged on July 7. In a conversation with author and reviewer Saif Mahmood for Link Legals Beyond Law, reported by The Quint, Naseeruddin said: “(Saira) put his hand on my head and blessed me and said Sahab was asking questions on you. I was deeply moved. I wanted to meet him before I left, but unfortunately the day I left he also left. During the conversation, he also revealed that Dilip Kumar had previously discouraged him from pursuing an acting career. Naseeruddin recalled his acting debut in Mumbai and shared that he was not in contact with his parents during this time. However, his family caught him by Dilip Kumar. His family knew the actor through his father’s older sister, Sakina Aapa, “who came to Ajmer, where my father was the administrator of Dargah Garib Nawaz”. Naseeruddin was packed to be sent home, but not until he had spent about a week with Dilip. He remembers nervously approaching Dilip to tell him about his acting dreams. However, the Mughal-E-Azam actor told him, I think you should go back to study. People from good families shouldn’t try to be actors. “ Dilip and Naseeruddin ended up working together in Karma. Speaking about his experience, Naseeruddin said, “This is the only time I think I’ve been nervous about acting in my life. Most of the time, I was too terrified to even approach him, other than saying hello in the morning. “ Also Read: Anupam Kher Remembers Meeting Dilip Kumar At A Party He Thought, Walking Behind Him Like a Clown Dilip Kumar was buried Wednesday evening at Juhu Qabrastan in Mumbai with full state honors. He is survived by his wife Saira Banu. Numerous Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Shabana Azmi, Vidya Balan and Ranbir Kapoor, were seen visiting Dilip to pay their final respects to the actor. Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan were also seen at Juhu Qabrastan.

