Selection of Hollywood jokes





Today’s selection of jokes is all about Hollywood, including a terrible internship internship, a new classic movie, a casting agent who finds a new star, and a production manager over breakfast. TRAINEE An intern did not appreciate his internship in Hollywood. First, the production team made him follow Leonardo DiCaprio for six hours to carry his water bottle, which was exhausting. Photo: Shutterstock Then they flossed Tom Cruise’s shoes, which was humiliating. And then he had to spank Dwayne Johnson. That’s when he knew he had hit rock bottom. A CLASSIC FILM A production company was preparing to shoot a new film about all of the greatest classical musicians, their lives and their works. To create the best film of all time, the director asked several famous actors to be in the film. First he asked Matt Damon, who agreed and said he would play Beethoven. Then he asked Hugh Jackman, who agreed to play Chopin, and Johnny Depp said he would like to play Mozart. Tom Cruise has agreed to join the cast as Vivaldi. But no one was excited about the film as Arnold Schwarzenegger, who boldly exclaimed: “I’ll be Bach!” A FLY IN THE GLASS To the Director, actor, and the producer all have dinner in a restaurant. They each order a glass of wine, and when the waiter brings the wine, the three of them notice a big fly in each of the glasses. The director orders another drink while the actor pulls the fly out of the glass. He waits for the director and producer to watch him and then puts on a big show by swallowing the insect. However, the producer picks up the fly between his fingernails, puts it in front of his face and shouts: “Spit this wine immediately!” A NEW STAR A casting agent approached a man at a busy train station and said, “Hey, I think with your looks and your charisma I could make you a big star!” The man said, “Look, I’m Tom Cruise …” The officer then said, “Don’t worry about your name. We can change it! DOCTOR APPOINTMENTS A doctor was looking at his patient’s charts and said, “This looks very bad. This must be due to all the alcohol. The patient, an actor, then replied, “Don’t worry, Doc, I’ll be back tomorrow when you’re sober.” HOTEL ROOM A production manager was in a hotel having breakfast and said to his colleague, “Didn’t you hear me hit the wall last night? “ His colleague then said, “Yes, yes, but that’s okay. I was quite loud from the TV.

