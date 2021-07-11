Hollywood and its Fauci Ouchies

California is no stranger to the fight for mandatory vaccinations. Between 2015-2019, SB-277 and SB-276 strengthened government mandates regarding vaccinations as well as legislated stricter guidelines on exemptions. Meanwhile, many prominent Hollywood actors have openly opposed these laws. Their efforts failed, and former Gov. Jerry Brown and current Gov. Gavin Newsom signed these laws after they were massively passed by the state legislature.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the mandatory vaccine debate has raged across America. This has led to wide-ranging social media suspension, update of community directives concerning the dissemination of disinformation, the demonetization of scientists who disagree with conventional wisdom, and the public shame of those who question the vaccine’s efficacy for a group of vaccines that have only received emergency use clearance from the FDA.

Hollywood has taken a more secure approach. The phenomenon of vaccine selfies has become important, most effectively propagated by Hollywood stars and starlets, signaling their righteous actions as they did their part. Instagram, Facebook and Twitter have seen a flood smiling, perfectly masked Hollywood elites showing off the bandage on their arm to an almost unbearable degree. Thirty of them even signed a UNICEF agreement letter declaring, The pandemic will not be over anywhere until it is over everywhere, and that means vaccines will be sent to every country, just as quicklyand fairly as possible. These actors include your typical activist names: Alyssa Milano, Whoopi Goldberg, and Billie Eilish. Few, if any, of these actors were known before Covid-19 for vaccination activism. But just like the #MeToo and #BlackLivesMatter campaigns, celebrities are flocking to their followers.

What some people, especially the mainstream media and Democratic politicians, seem to forget is that some of their favorite spokespersons are part of a group anti-vaccines in Hollywood. These are stars who have not only questioned the constitutionality of bills such as SB-276 and SB-277, citing parental choice, but have in the past pushed documentaries such as Vaxxed, which suggests that vaccinations lead to autism. Stars such as Jenny McCarthy, Jim Carrey, Jenna Elfman, Robert De Niro, Selma Blair and Bill Maher (among many others) have all spoken out publicly in one way or another against vaccination or vaccine legislation. themselves.

Selma Blair and Jenna Elfman both tweeted in 2015, that parents should have the right to choose whether their children are vaccinated or not. Just two years ago, Rolling Stone sprang up that Jessica Biel had added another reference on [her] CV: anti-vaccine activist. They were clear that they were not against vaccines in all cases, but rather against mandatory laws instituted by the state of California. It has always been a moderate position taken by people on both sides of the political spectrum – kind of my body, my position of choice. However, all these stars have remained silent on vaccinations against Covid-19. They were also generally apolitical at the end of perhaps the most political year in American history.

The most vocal anti-vaccination stars are Jenny McCarthy, Jim Carrey and Robert De Niro. Jenny McCarthy did allegations in his books and interviews that his son Evan became autistic from the vaccinations he received when he was two years old. Jim Carrey, McCarthy’s former boyfriend, is famous in a 2015 Huffington Post article that, if spoken today in reference to Covid-19, he would be banned from social media altogether. CDC, American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), or vaccine manufacturers. More than ever, we must resist the urge to close this book before it is written. This item has since been removed from the Huffington Post website indicating public health reasons.

Finally, Robert De Niro in 2016 participated in the Today show and encouraged people to watch the documentary Vaxxed, which explores the effects of vaccination and how it could lead to autism. Regarding the CDC’s position on completely safe vaccines, the taxi driver said: They [the CDC] say that they have addressed it and that it is a closed problem. But it doesn’t appear to be. His views remained similar until at least 2017 when he was interviewed on Fox News, questioning the science behind vaccinations. All of these actors have remained silent on the Covid 19 vaccination, which is surprising as De Niro has seized many opportunities over the past 4 years to offer his angry opinions in awards shows, SNL skits and numerous guest spots. on CNN and MSNBC.

The award for hypocrisy for anti-vaxxer celebrities goes to Real Time comedian and host Bill Maher. Historically a fierce opponent not only to mandatory vaccinations but to their use in general, Bill Maher received his Fauci-Ouchi this year and then contracted the Covid. The real-time host said during the 2009 swine flu outbreak, Why would you let [the government] to be the ones who put a disease in your arm? I would never get a swine flu shot, or any vaccine. I don’t trust the government, especially with my health. His tweet about it was more relevant, if you get the swine flu shot you are an idiot.

If you get the swine flu shot, you’re an idiot. – Bill Maher (@billmaher) September 26, 2009

Clearly, times have changed for the controversial comedian. He now has claims the vaccine likely helped him with his diagnosis of Covid. I asked Maher: has he changed his mind about vaccinations? Was it a mandatory rule sent by HBO that he get vaccinated before returning to the set? My request for clarity went unanswered by Maher and his representatives.

These currently silent but historically virulent anti-vaccines from Tinseltown present the cultural problem that envelopes Hollywood. Their activism is strictly limited to causes that attract greater fame without the typical costs associated with being an activist. They jump at any opportunity to take politically correct positions but disappear as soon as those same positions risk damaging their reputation. Their engagement is as shallow as the reservoirs of California.

Obviously, their friends at the DNC and the media are not interested in asking these stars if their positions have changed in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. It is relevant that all are anti-Trump and side with the Democrats on most issues. Why? These stars remain tools for the political establishment to advance their agenda as their silent hypocrisy continues its nastiness. Until they are ready to stand up for the courage of their convictions and remain consistent under public scrutiny, they remain actors turned activists and suffer from the unique actorvism pandemic in Hollywood.