The Warner Bros. Studio Tour expands with DC Universe, Potter, ‘Friends’ | Lifestyles
BURBANK, Calif., Batman’s Secret Cave, Harry Potter’s Closet Under the Stairs, and the infamous Friends Apartment are the centerpieces of the massive Warner Bros. studio expansion.
Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood recently reopened its doors more than a year after the doors closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now attendees will have the chance to explore the studios’ nearly 100-year history of television and film, highlighting the DC universe and Harry Potter.
A first-hand preview took place days before the tour opened in late June at the Southern California studio, which now welcomes families with children ages 5 and up.
Warner Bros. officials said the expansion which includes a new building took five years to develop in Burbank. Officials say the studio visit will follow all city, state and federal COVID-19 safety protocols.
One of the most incredible things about Warner Brothers is the incredible story of epic movies that are legendary, said Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, who helped reopen the tour.
Here are some of the main features of the tours:
SHOWCASE OF THE TALE
Selfie opportunities will be plentiful in the iconic WB water tower, as attendees will be able to stroll along an aerial view of the expansive studio. The walls are lined with studio film memorabilia, TV animation titles, dating back to 1923. Some of the highlights of this room include photos from classic films such as Casablanca and Little Caesar.
There is a wall area dedicated to the Oscar-winning film Million Dollar Baby and the boxing gloves worn by Hilary Swank. JR Ewing’s boots and hat from the TV show Dallas are also on display. Several miniature sound scenes with the words PLEASE DO NOT SIT are scattered throughout the exhibition.
DC UNIVERSE
Enter the behind-the-scenes world of DC superheroes and villains. One of the fascinating aspects is the Secret Batcave, where customers will find the authentic original Batman Batmobile from Tim Burtons, the Tumbler from The Dark Knight, and the Batwing from Batman v. Superman.
Costumes worn by Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and The Flash are on display. Other stars include the costumes of Margot Robbies Harley Quinn and Jared Letos Joker from Suicide Squad. In addition to the Christopher Reeves Superman costume, the exhibit features the Michael Keatons costume from the 1989 Batman movie and the Lynda Carters Wonder Woman costume from the classic 1970s TV show.
In an interactive experience, visitors can touch the brilliant Lasso of Hestia from Wonder Woman 1984.
Jenkins, the director of the recent Wonder Woman films, said she enjoyed seeing the costumes worn from her films with the rest of the DC characters featured in the exhibit.
For there to be a museum to celebrate, it seems like something so important, she said. Then to have things for my own movies in there as well, it’s an incredible honor and a very surreal crossing of the line of those two things.
HARRY POTTER AND THE FANTASTIC BEASTS
Create a photoshoot inside the Harry Potter closet under the stairs at 4 Privet Drive and understand the art of making potions against the recreated sets of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts.
Guests can sit under the Sorting Hat, which determines his home at Hogwarts. And the class is in session to learn more about the unique creatures of Newt Scamanders Shed of Magical Creatures.
You can experience the action, the magic and the fun, as well as the recreated props, costumes and sets, said Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter film series.
FRIENDS SHOP
Stage 48: Script to Screen houses the Friends store which will be accompanied by the expanded Central Perk Caf. The area features recreated sets inspired by the show, including the Joey and Chandlers Apartment, Monicas Apartment, and Central Perk. Some of the costumes worn by the actors and other props in the show date from the 25th anniversary in 2019. Monica’s famous door frame and a Reunion of Friends inspired spirit swimsuit, coffee mugs as well as memorabilia and items from collection are included.
Central Perk offers a New York deli-inspired menu that includes a special blend of Central Perk coffee, pizza wedges, melted corned beef, and cold sandwiches.
I don’t think people will want to leave, said Maggie Wheeler, who played the recurring role of Janice in Friends. The hit TV series starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow.
It looks like the show, Wheeler continued. It is like a path of memory. I think people are going to be really, really excited to walk through and spend some time here.
CELEBRATE AWARD SEASON
The tour ends with an exhibit highlighting costumes and props, including the jersey worn by the late Chadwick Boseman as Jackie Robinson in the film 42 and Ridley Scotts Blade Runner’s miniature airship. The trombone that Robert Preston played in The Music Man is also on display.
Guests will have the opportunity to hold an authentic Oscar trophy. (Be sure to grip with both hands. It’s heavy.)
