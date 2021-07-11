Red herring reborn with Leonard Nimoy’s tribute to ‘Vincent’





Red Herring returns to in-person entertainment in its formidable storefront space with crowd-pleaser from another era, Vincent, Leonard Nimoys 1981 homage to a person Vincent Van Gogh through the eyes of his brother Theo, directed by Michael Herring and with both roles played by Stefan Langer. Langer attacks the climaxes of Van Gogh’s adult life through Theo in a moving volcanic performance. Sometimes the inflection changes to indicate that now Vincent speaks a bit unevenly, but the body language changes and the subtle variations to indicate the artist’s mental state and degree of illness are striking. Herrings ‘sense of space and dynamics also keeps the 90-minute act from becoming static, bouncing Langer through Herrings’ simple and elegant ensemble in a way that involves Paris and the Netherlands. from the end of the 19th century inhabited by the brothers. The spotlights on either side of the space also provide not only visual interest but also an emotional and historical base, with some of Van Gogh’s most famous paintings as well as images of sketches and letters. Seeing the character writing vibrate against Langers works satisfactorily and in layers. Photo provided by Red Herring Theater Co. There is no way to know how dated the material is. Vincent is very much of his time, every point is emphasized and elaborated, worst of all in a long series of false endings where Theo describes his brothers on the last day and their bedside and the wake and time spent by the grave. Sometimes that rehearsal lands and it all opens up a remarkable tale of Vincent’s time as a preacher serving the coal miners, but too often it’s just the same. Likewise, the transitional sequences where Langer leaves the stage and the paintings scroll through the projections, the subtle and delicate lighting of Kurt Mueller and Jesse Charles, the breathtaking three-dimensional sound design may be too long. There is a fine line between us letting ourselves soak up what a Van Gogh artist was like amid all of his personal turmoil and padding. The sequence where Langer stays on stage, staring at a screen from an office chair, hit the right emotional notes and bounced off a previous excellent tirade where Langers Theo directly involved the audience, but a few others went beyond their welcome. It is to the credit of Herring and Langers that Vincent is as moving, captivating and funny as it is. Your appreciation will depend on your love of the source material and your liking for this brand of psychological drama from the late 70s / early 80s. I rarely comment on the physical quality of the audience’s experience, the sound was good, the sight lines were good, everything I needed to enjoy the performance, but I would advise dressing lightly and buying a bottle of water at the concession stand, the performance I saw was tights. Vincent runs through July 25 at 3723 S. High St., with performances at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. For tickets and more information, please visit redherringtheater.org. Photo provided by Red Herring Theater Co.

